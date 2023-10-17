Nitte (Deemed to be University) to host its 13th Annual Convocation on 4th November 2023

India, 17th October 2023: The highly anticipated 13th Annual Convocation of Nitte (Deemed to be University) is scheduled for Saturday, 4th November 2023, at Nitte Grounds in the sprawling Medical Sciences campus at Deralakatte, Mangalore. This convocation is a momentous occasion where the academic achievements of 1258 eligible candidates spanning a diverse array of programs will be celebrated.

On sharing his thoughts on the upcoming event, Dr. N Vinaya Hegde, Hon'ble Chancellor, Nitte University said, “I am thrilled to announce our upcoming annual convocation, which celebrates academic achievement and growth. Nitte (Deemed to be University) has made remarkable strides and is now a respected multidisciplinary institution. Our focus on academic excellence, diverse programs, impactful research, global collaborations, and societal outreach has propelled us into the limelight of higher education. We are proud to share this journey with you. Join us as we mark this significant occasion and celebrate our collective achievements as yet another batch of proud Nitte graduates embark on their own distinct paths.”

Adding to the prestige and significance of this event, Dr. Omid Ansary, Executive Director for International Affairs, Pennsylvania State University, Harrisburg, USA will grace the occasion as the esteemed Chief Guest and deliver a compelling Convocation address, inspiring and motivating the graduating class of 2023.

This grand ceremony will bestow well-deserved accolades upon candidates who have excelled in Doctoral, Postgraduate, Fellowship, Postgraduate Diploma, and Undergraduate programs offered under the faculties of Medicine, Dental Sciences, Pharmacy, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Biological Sciences, Allied Health Sciences, Humanities, and Architecture.

Notable highlights of the event include the awarding of Honoris Causa (Honorary Doctorate) to Justice N Santosh Hegde, Former Supreme Court Judge and Former Lokayukta of Karnataka, for his contributions to the legal profession and Sri. Shashikiran Shetty, Chairman & Founder, Allcargo Group, for his remarkable achievements in the business world.

Following this, 31 University Toppers will receive Gold Medals for their academic excellence. The Convocation will see the awarding of degrees to 1258 deserving students including 25 Doctoral Degree (Ph.D) awards. The day will culminate with an insightful convocation address delivered by the distinguished Chief Guest and a presidential address by the Honorable Chancellor.

Nitte (Deemed to be University) has been ranked 65th among Indian Universities by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023. It has been accredited with an A+ Grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council of India and is among the top 500 universities in Asia as per the QS World Universities Rankings 2023. The Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings placed it in the world’s top 400 Universities for its sustainable development efforts.

