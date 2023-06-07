Nitte University Ranks 65th in NIRF 2023 Rankings, marking Fifth Consecutive Year in Top 100

India, June 7, 2023: Nitte University, a prestigious educational institution in India, has achieved remarkable success in the latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released on June 5, 2023, by the Ministry of Education. The University has secured the 65th position among more than 1000 universities in India, showcasing a significant improvement of 10 places compared to the previous year. This achievement marks the fifth consecutive year that Nitte University has secured a place in the top 100 universities in the country.

The Chancellor Sri N Vinaya Hegde says, “We are immensely proud of Nitte University's outstanding performance in the latest NIRF rankings. Moving up 10 places to secure the 65th position among over 1000 universities in India showcases our unwavering commitment to excellence in education and research. We express gratitude to the Ministry of Education for promoting excellence in higher education through NIRF rankings.”

Notably, Nitte University has also been recognized for its innovation, as it is now ranked among the top 150 institutions in this category. This recognition demonstrates the University's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and providing an environment conducive to cutting-edge research and development.

One of the constituent colleges of Nitte University, AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences (ABSMIDS), has secured the 5th position in the national rankings. This remarkable accomplishment places ABSMIDS as one of the leading dental colleges in the country for the third consecutive year. The college's consistent presence in the top 10 is a testimony to its excellence in dental education.

Furthermore, NGSM Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, another constituent college of Nitte University, has achieved a commendable ranking of 46th in the nation. This recognition showcases the college's dedication to providing quality education and research in the field of pharmaceutical sciences.

Additionally, the engineering college of Nitte University, NMAM Institute of Technology has been placed among the top 150 engineering colleges in the country. This recognition underscores the university's commitment to producing skilled engineers who contribute to the nation's technological advancement.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), launched by the Ministry of Human Resources and Development, Government of India in 2015, aims to provide a comprehensive and objective ranking system for higher educational institutions in the country. The rankings are based on various parameters, including teaching-learning resources, research productivity, student outcomes, outreach, inclusivity and peer perception.

Nitte University's consistent improvement in the NIRF rankings is a testament to its relentless pursuit of academic excellence, research innovation and holistic development of its students. The university's success serves as an inspiration to the academic community and reaffirms its commitment to providing quality education and shaping future leaders in various disciplines.

