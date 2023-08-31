Nivesh Mahakumbh August 2023 intends to help you gain financial freedom

Amidst the resonating echoes of India's 77th Independence Day, a groundbreaking event is on the horizon – the Nivesh Mahakumbh 2023. Presented by Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited in collaboration with Hindustan Times, this mega investor awareness meet is poised to be an enlightening journey towards financial self-reliance. Just as the nation's history is rich with tales of determination and resilience, this event symbolizes a similar drive towards personal financial sovereignty.

The Nivesh Mahakumbh 2023 will offer a unique platform for individuals to discover the path towards economic well-being and assertive financial control. This virtual mega-event is designed to break down the barriers of monetary constraints and empower participants to step into the realm of financial autonomy. Drawing parallels from the nation's struggle for independence, this event aims to equip attendees with the knowledge and strategies needed to break free from economic limitations, just as the nation fought for its sovereignty.

The event will be graced by a distinguished lineup of speakers – luminaries in the financial world who are well-versed in the nuances of fiscal empowerment. From Mahesh Patil, Chief Investment Officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, to K S Rao, Head of Investor Education & Distribution Development, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited and Vinod Bhat, Portfolio Manager and Equity Strategist, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited - these leaders bring their deep insights to the table.In addition, we have experts like Piyush Gupta, Director, Fund Research CRISIL, Shalini Dhawan, Co-Founder & Director, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors Pvt. Limited, Dilshad Bilimoria, Chief Financial Planner & MD, Dilzer Consultants Private Limited, Nirav Karkera, Research Head, Fisdom, Kalpesh Ashar, Certified Financial Planner and founder, FULL CIRCLE Financial Planners and Advisors, Vidhi Tuteja, Cofounder - Zfunds and many more joining the different panels of the event.

Nivesh Mahakumbh shall unfold with compelling discussions. A glimpse of what's in store includes a panel on Reimagining Retirement, delving into envisioning a fulfilling post-work life, a Masterclass on Strategies for Building and Sustaining Wealth, offering insights into long-term financial success, and a panel on Financial Freedom for Women, addressing the unique financial journey of women.

As the Nivesh Mahakumbh 2023 draws near, the excitement is palpable. Attendees are eagerly awaiting the transformative insights, actionable advice, and expert perspectives that will guide them on their journey towards financial independence. Just as India's quest for freedom was driven by unyielding determination, this event intends to inspire individuals to embark on their own path towards economic autonomy, where choices are made, dreams are pursued, and futures are secured.

To register: Click here