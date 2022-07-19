Niveus Solutions Partners with HashiCorp to Drive Automation in the Cloud

Udupi, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

Niveus Solutions, a fast-growing cloud engineering services organisation headquartered in Karnataka, India, has joined the HashiCorp Partner Network to drive automation adoption. HashiCorp, a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, has partnered with Niveus to deliver HashiCorp’s products, beginning with Terraform Enterprise, to its customers.



Overcoming critical challenges on the cloud such as idle resources and overprovisioning has become a major need among businesses across industries. With HashiCorp Terraform Cloud, teams can optimise multi-cloud environments with automation for better resource provisioning and minimised cloud waste. Niveus and HashiCorp will enable customers to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of the cloud ecosystem.



“Our partnership with HashiCorp is helping us deliver new service and product lines. In fact, our first foray into launching our own platform, namely Lander - an automated GCP landing zone - has been built on top of HashiCorp Terraform. We see HashiCorp as a critical partner and essential to the global cloud ecosystem,” said Suyog Shetty, CEO, Niveus Solutions.



“57% of respondents to our 2021 State of Cloud Strategy Survey said there is a multi-cloud skills shortage, making our partnership with System Integration partners like Niveus Solutions critical to joint customer success,” said Rhody Hill, Senior Director, Partners, APJ.



As part of the shift to the cloud, organisations of all sizes, from well-known brands to ambitious start-ups, rely on HashiCorp’s products to provision, secure, connect, and run their business-critical applications so they can deliver essential services, communications tools, and entertainment platforms worldwide.



Niveus Solutions, a Premier and Breakthrough Partner for Google Cloud in the Asia Pacific region, has been driving digital transformation programs for some of the largest conglomerates and industry leaders across sectors, such as BFSI, Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Retail, and Digital Natives in APAC.



About Niveus Solutions

Niveus Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a cloud-born engineering services organization founded in 2013. Niveus progressed rapidly over the years with the company making a strategic decision in 2019 to exclusively partner with Google Cloud India and scaling up to be its ‘Premier’ partner in less than 2 years and winning the ‘Breakthrough Partner of the Year – Asia Pacific’ award for 2020. Niveus leverages cloud technologies to help enterprises with cloud consulting, app modernization, infrastructure modernization, data modernization, platform migration, cloud-native application development, cloud security, and managed services. The organization empowers enterprises with the ability to harness the power of cloud services and build resilient infrastructures that scale. Niveus counts industry leaders in BFSI, Automotive, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Retail, PSUs, and Digital Natives among its fast growing clientele. The company operates from multiple cities in India and Singapore.

Media Contact Details

Ajit Narayan, Niveus Solutions, ajit.narayan@niveussolutions.com

