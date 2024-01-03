NLSIU & Bettering Results Empower Law Students with Practical Arbitration Workshop

India, January 4, 2024: The Alternative Dispute Resolution Board of NLSIU, Bangalore collaborated with Bettering Results (BR) to upskill law students on practical aspects of Arbitration law. Spread over a span of two days on December 16th and 17th, 2023, this was one of the first clinical workshops completely oriented towards practice, where skills such as clause drafting, award reading and drafting etc. were taught by leading senior partners in the field, in addition to career possibilities in arbitration.



The workshop featured prominent speakers, including Aonkan Ghosh, Associate at WilmerHale, Lomesh Kiran Nidumuri, Head of Disputes (South) at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, and Suadat Ahmad Kirmani, Partner at IndusLaw. These leading figures shared their expertise on various crucial aspects of arbitration, such as clause drafting, award reading, and drafting, offering participants a comprehensive understanding of the intricacies involved in the arbitration process.

More than 15,000 law students, lawyers, government officials, CA, CS professionals, and others have benefited from BR's initiatives

"We are thrilled to have collaborated with India's top-ranked National Law University and this workshop is a testament to the vision that BR holds to provide practical legal education to all" said Varsha Gupta, Co-Founder, Bettering Results.

Bettering Results (BR), a premier ed-tech platform dedicated to enhancing practical education in the legal industry, played a pivotal role in curating the content of this workshop and onboarding expert speakers. With a focus on delivering high-quality courses, training workshops, seminars, and mentorship programs, BR has consistently demonstrated its commitment to addressing the practical and educational needs of law students, legal professionals, and individuals in related fields.



NLSIU, Bangalore, as the pioneer of legal education reforms in India, once again showcased its leadership in the field. The university's commitment to excellence is reflected in its consistent ranking as No. 1 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for law since 2018.

For more information about Bettering Results, please visit: www.betteringresults.in

