No fun in their virtual classrooms?

As online classrooms become the order of the day, let's hear it from the students about their experiences and challenges.

Nishad Neelambaran and Kavita Awaasthi

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has given rise to ‘new normal’ in education system — online classes. Though it has helped students to continue with their academics, all is not well with online classes. Lenovo Smarter Ed Scholarship — An initiative by Hindustan Times, gives students from class five to 12 to share their opinion about online classes. It has not been an easy academic year for the students, and they have faced a lot of challenges in the last one year. We find out from a few about their experience in the last virtual academic year.

Gracy Goswami

Gracy Goswami, class 12, TV actor

It is challenging and quite difficult to study online as when one is physically in a class, in front of the teacher, you can ask questions and get resolution to your issues. Being the headgirl, I miss the farewell and functions in schools, sports events, library and meeting friends. I have taken up commerce stream and have many practical subjects. Accounts and secretarial practice, coding and java, etc. are tough subjects. But I also believe that if you focus well and aim at one thing, you will do well. If you work according to what the teacher says, be attentive when the class is going on and complete homework on time, these rules helps. We have an app to monitor homework, assignments and tests. As my parents are teachers, so I am quite dedicated towards my education. What I love about online studies is that one can have breakfast and study. I could attend classes while sitting in my garden and enjoying the fresh air. I had time to workout too. It has been a good journey and will always be memorable.

Ruhaanika Dhawan

Ruhaanika Dhawan, class 9, TV actor

People feel kids have lost out on a year and studying in school but I feel if you are focused, then there are lots of benefits, too. The best part is that my travel time has been cut down and I save so much time. I took on another class, MMA which has been fun. I would not have had the time, if I was attending school perhaps. And I also have more time to spend with my family. Sure, there’s a downside too as I can’t meet my friends and miss them, especially during the lockdown. We talk three to four times a day but meeting them physically is different. I miss the social connect. Studying online is easy, as now, there are so many apps to help you. We submit assignment on apps and get detailed feedback, which is encouraging. I do realise that there are many kids in India who don’t have resources and we are blessed to be able to study in these tough times using technology.

Omkar Shaj, class 10

There are many challenges which students have to face when it comes to online learning and some of those challenges are the lack of a proper instructor, the temptation for procrastinating , easily being distracted, and more. To be a successful distance learner, you have to be self- disciplined and able to work on your own. Sometimes there are even problems with the internet connection from both the sides making it difficult to understand topics.

Ananya Praveenjith, class 10

Initially, online classes seemed to be interesting because it was a completely new concept for us. Being able to sit in your comfort zone and taking lessons was fun. However, when you start realising that this demands you to sit in one position/place for a longer duration and to have no one to speak with unlike in classrooms, it starts getting boring and then eventually, it takes a toll on you. Online classes demands you to be a lot more focused and a blink here or there and the topic is over. Even though there were quite a few doubt-solving sessions, it clearly doesn’t match up to the level of what an academic year would have been in schools.

Siddhanth Unnikrishnan

Siddhanth Unnikrishnan, class 12

As a student appearing for class 12 examinations, online lectures and classes have been the only source of learning for me. It’s very difficult to create an atmosphere of learning when you are not in a physical classroom. Just like every student, I’ve had countless moments where I’ve lost my focus. It took a few months for me to adapt to such circumstances and I’m sure most student’s grades will definitely be affected because of this. It was not that easy after all.

