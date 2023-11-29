No more stock market jitters. Here’s how the next-gen is mastering the stock market without risking a dime!

Stock market is harder than it looks. This thought keeps millions of Indians away from investing & trading. But with the right tools and guidance, daring young Indians are entering the stock market, never to return! Like Akshat Palod, a trainee market analyst who started his journey with stock trading during the lockdown. He always wanted to experience the stock market but was scared to test his learnings by risking real money!

“I started reading books and following investors and financial websites, but I was clueless about how to start my journey. The fear of losing money overwhelmed me. I needed a place to practise whatever I had learnt before entering the real market and parking my funds there,” he said.

He credits the StockGro app for making him a champion trader. On StockGro, he got an opportunity to test his understanding about the stock market, which boosted his confidence. “I started testing all my knowledge about the market on their real-time user interface, which made me ready to face the real market.,” he said.

After gaining a grip on the basics, Palod started building model portfolios on the platform where he learnt how to analyse different stocks and how to make successful trades.

Apps like StockGro are ideal for tech-savvy students seeking to learn a new skill and offer a fun way to learn more about capital markets and the investment landscape at large. They also break the stereotype that you need a lot of capital in your bank account to start trading in stocks. With an app like StockGro, new investors can learn the fundamentals of trading and investing in the stock market on shoestring budgets.

“Investing in stocks can be very scary. The StockGro app is a revolution. It helps you trade in a risk-free manner, offering options to invest in different stocks. It gives you a real-world experience of fluctuating markets. As someone who is new to the world of finances, StockGro has helped me a lot in learning about things such as the potential growth of financial income, liquidity, dividend income, etc.,” said Arshya, a first year engineering student at Army Institute of Technology, who was introduced to the platform in college.

Similar was the story of Gaurav, an engineering student, who had a keen interest in trading. But, college can be a stressful time for students and investing your money should not become an added stress factor. In fact, many students like Gaurav are seeking investment apps which are easy to use and offer a safe platform to learn, make mistakes, and re-learn from them.

“As a student, I faced many difficulties in managing my personal finances. I didn’t have the confidence to invest in the real market as I was afraid of the loss. But, then, I came across this app called StockGro and as someone who is new to the market, I found the app to be very user friendly. This platform allowed me to invest in the market using virtual money and monitor the performance of all my indices,” Gaurav said.

StockGro is a stock market learning platform that allows you to master the stock market before investing in stock markets. To more than 20 million traders, this platform offers a risk-free environment to practise stock trading and enables millennials and new-to-trade investors to kickstart their investment/trading journey without the fear of losing money.

The app works in rather simple ways. You can start trading by simply using virtual cash to build portfolios and exchange ideas with expert fund managers, educators, and influencers. The platform offers end-to-end support to start your trading journey. It offers stock market bite-sized content to learn stock market fundamentals, and a live platform to test strategies risk-free, connect with stock market experts, and compete in real-time virtual trading competitions.



If you are among those who want to learn the tricks of investing in stocks but are new to this field, this has to be the easiest way to begin your investing journey. With StockGro’s social investing revolution, young India is off to a good start!

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.