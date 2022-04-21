After facing rejection from Hollywood actors Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep, Tennis superstar and Switzerland Tourism’s new brand ambassador Roger Federer manages to woo Anne Hathaway to shoot a commercial to showcase the Grand Tour of Switzerland. But, little did he know that there was an unpleasant surprise coming his way.

“I am lost for words Anne. I didn’t see this coming,” he tells Hathaway in a recently shared video where she commented that they look like ants! The duo is seen parkouring their way up a mountain – it took a hectic 22 takes to get that perfect shot, or swimming through a frozen glazier where Federer flaunts his perfect abs, only to realise that the majestic swiss landscape has taken over everything else in the visuals, including the superstars!

Hathaway and Federer learned the hard way that no one upstages the Grand Tour of Switzerland. Clearly, the real stars of the short film are neither Federer nor Oscar winner Hathaway. It’s the picturesque locales of Switzerland, popularly known as ‘Heaven on Earth’, that steal all the glory. The short film packs the best of Switzerland into an unbeatable road trip.

It takes you on an epic journey of the Grand Tour of Switzerland with breathtaking mountain passes, picturesque lakes, grandiose castles and the majestic Alps. The tour comprises a 1,643 km-long circuit of Switzerland that encompasses all of the country’s highlights, right from the best-known ski areas, wonderful snow-shoe hikes, cool winter experiences, and night-time winter experiences, to a trip to the mountains, and bogganing fun.

From picturesque mountain villages to deep blue lakes - the Grand Tour of Switzerland includes all and then some more

The tour offers you an opportunity to see the country’s top 46 attractions, 22 lakes, 5 Alpine passes, 13 UNESCO World Heritage Sites either by a network of trains, or on a ‘sustainable’ circuit which you can complete using an electric vehicle with easy charging points planned along the route, or a road trip where you will be guided by more than 650 road signs.

The Grand Tour of Switzerland takes you on an unforgettable trip where you can soak in the best that this beautiful country

Each experience promises to be better than the other and offers experiences that will remain etched in your memory forever, whether you fancy the city holiday with its skyscrapers and cafes, or a ski vacation atop the slopes!

Switzerland and its picture perfect settings have contributed to Federer’s unprecedented career. The tennis champion is clearly in love with his country and had recently commented that he has travelled all over the world but his favourite place has always remained Switzerland. This is the country he misses the most when he is travelling.

No wonder then that he has partnered with the Switzerland Tourism Board to promote the country at a Global level, pulling in some big names from Hollywood along the journey. On MySwitzerland.com, Federer fans can discover the beautiful country through the star’s eyes where he tells us about his favourite places, Swiss highlights as well and also some hidden gems for those who like to tread off the beaten track.

Last year, Federer and No Drama Film Switzerland Tourism created a worldwide sensation with a short film starring Federer and Oscar award winner Robert De Niro, where we saw De Niro turning down an invitation by Federer to be part of a movie about Switzerland.

De Niro thinks the destination is pure, impressive and utterly beautiful, but lacks drama! The film ended with the thought – ‘When you need a vacation without drama, you need Switzerland’, which tied in with Switzerland Tourism’s larger campaign called ‘I Need Switzerland’. Filled with humour and jest, the film clocked over 100 million views from around the world and became one of the ten most successful commercials of 2021.