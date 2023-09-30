NoBroker helped 1500+ families move Ganpati in Mumbai-Pune via #GharSeGharTak initiative

This is a unique campaign dedicated to Visarjan during the Ganpati festival. This remarkable initiative is driven by a noble purpose – to facilitate a smooth and hassle-free journey for Lord Ganpati as he graces the homes and hearts of countless devotees.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NoBroker Packers and Movers by NoBroker has helped more than 10 lacs people move their houses seamlessly providing safety of their goods and complete peace of mind. They reached out to some NoBrokerHood societies and Mitra Mandals, extending their helping hand to over 1500+ families by providing dedicated trucks for the grand procession and the emotional farewell of Ganpati during Agaman and Visarjan. Their benevolent gesture has not only been a logistical boon but has also enriched the spiritual experience for all involved.'

Reliable Moves, Countless Smiles: NoBroker Packers and Movers - Making 10 Lacs+ Households Happy and Hassle-Free

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NoBroker Packers and Movers stands firmly committed to the idea that community bonds should thrive, especially during festive occasions when large crowds come together for celebrations. During the Ganpati festival, NoBroker Packers and Movers unwavering dedication has ensured that families can wholeheartedly immerse themselves in the Agaman and Visarjan process.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!