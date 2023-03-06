NoCompromise on Furry’s Wishlist & Savings Coz’ Zigly My Pet Days Are Back!

Zigly is back with a furry bang with a wider-than-ever range of pet goodies, foods, treats, toys, etc., and even BIGGER savings for the pet parents as #ZiglyMyPetDays are BACK. The SUPERSAVER campaign of the month is going live from 1st March 2023 and will continue till 8th March 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As pet parents, we love to dote on our fur babies and see their tails waggin’ from happiness. Zigly, a prominent brand in the pet care space continues to meet the rising demands of pets and pet parents with its quality product offerings and services with #NoCompromise. With #ZiglyMyPetDays, the brand adds further to the excitement and convenience of pet parents by providing them access to the best pet care at discounted prices and exclusive savings. This #ZiglyMyPetDays, the pet parents and pet lovers can grab the following offers:

Grab up to50% OFF* on the most loved pet care brands ( with Zigly Pro Membership benefits )

) Shop for Rs. 1999/- and get FLAT 200 ₹ OFF* on pet care needs.

OFF* on pet care needs. Avail of FLAT 10% OFF* on pet food packs above 2.5 kgs.

Shop for 3 packs of treats & biscuits and get a pack FREE.

SAVE FLAT 10%* on a case of wet pet food.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

*T&C Apply

Zigly aims at making the pet parenting journey easy, fun, and convenient where pet lovers and pet parents can access quality-assured pet care services, vet consultations (online and offline), pet grooming facilities (both at home and their Experience Centers), pet vaccination services, and more. As a one-stop platform for pet parenting needs and pet care concerns, pet parents get a much-needed respite from chasing the best products and services for their furries at different places. Being the largest omnichannel platform in the world of premium pet care, Zigly ensures the best of pet care is delivered right to the doorsteps of pet lovers and pet parents.

About Zigly

Zigly is driven by the vision and mission to offer the finest pet care through professional veterinary care, pet grooming, and training facilities. The premium pet care brand is here to make a pet parenting journey fun and fulfilling. It is one of the most trusted and convenient destinations for pet lovers where you can gain access to start-of-art grooming facilities, a full-fledged veterinary clinic, complete pet care, and lifestyle products along with at-home and van grooming services. Zigly intends to open 150 physical experience centers in the next five years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Book a session at your convenience and get the best cat or dog grooming at your doorstep.

Access premium pet care products and professional services at Zigly's online pet store www.zigly.com or experience center https://www.zigly.com/experience-center.

For a smooth and hassle-free pet care shopping experience, download the Zigly Android & iOS App https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.zigly.customer

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}