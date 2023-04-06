Noida realty market growing by leaps and bounds

Encompassing the development of state-of-the-art residential and commercial projects, Noida— a well-planned neighbour of the national capital — has over the years witnessed a steady rise in demand.

Noida is one of the most sought after cities to live and work in Delhi-NCR. Consequently, there is a constant rise in the number of people moving to the city. As a result, it has been witnessing a boom in both housing and commercial projects, which have attracted a large number of buyers.

Affordable pricing is another attraction of Noida’s real estate market. The city is home to a number of multinational companies, and it has seen a steady rise in demand from the high income earning workers of these companies.

Despite being an affordable property hub, the city has been witnessing property appreciation rate as high as 30% a year led by developers such as Bhutani Infra, Godrej, Tata Housing and more. If we compare the prospects of Noida real estate market with that of any other city in NCR, it fares way above the expectations. The prices of the properties in Noida are set to soar even higher in the future.

Mr. Ashish Bhutani, CEO and Chairman of Bhutani Infra Group said, “With a strong commercial base, Noida has emerged as the top business friendly hub of corporates in the entire NCR. The city has already witnessed excellent growth in terms of infrastructure as well as commercial developments, which have boosted the market sentiments. As of now Start-ups, MNCs and the IT companies are driving the demand for top-notch office spaces in the city and we expect the positive outlook to continue in the years to come.”

The commercial real estate market of Noida has also seen strong growth in recent years. It’s driven by the high demand coming from MNCs and the start-ups looking to establish their offices in the city. Already the city has become home to one of the largest number of IT-ITEs companies, which has further boosted demand for offices.

The demand for shared office/corporate co-working spaces has also fuelled this growth. Hence, altogether with the residential projects the development of new commercial projects in Noida is here to grow manifolds in the future.

In terms of infrastructure as well, Noida has seen significant improvement in the past years. The city’s connectivity has also improved with the development of new expressways and the new metro lines. It is due to such developments the city’s connectivity with the entire NCR has improved, making it easily accessible from the national capital and the other neighbouring cities. Looking at all these growth prospects, the future of real estate market in Noida looks bright.

