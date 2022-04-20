Non-fungible token marketplace Davincislocker.io begins $DVL token private sale

Davincislocker introduces the largest decentralized NFT marketplace on the cardano blockchain, the first open NFT marketplace on cardano network, with integrated minting, NFTs with embedded licenses, CEX & DEX Pay integration, Rarity index, and many more features.

Visit https://DVL.DaVincisLocker.io to join the ongoing private Sale of DVL Tokens.

The team just announced their token Private Sale to early participants who wish to purchase DVL token and become early token holders of Davincislocker marketplace project. Those who participated in the ongoing DVL private sale will be among the lucky holders of our native token.

Davincislocker artists will rise to become familiar names in the world’s most prestigious galleries and collections. In the near future, as with the expectation that the next great artistic talent will not be discovered by a gallerist or gatekeeper, but by the community of $DVL curators.

Features of Davincislocker NFT Marketplace

- Minting of NFTs on the marketplace with traits/attributes

- Public and Private listings

- Listing/Sales in different Cardano Native Tokens

- CEX & DEX Pay integration

- Rarity index and traits ranking

- 3D viewer of NFTs

- Ultra-fast and cheap minting process

- Low-transaction cost

- Fast UI and UX with caching of NFTs

Social Media Handles:

Telegram Group: https://t.me/DaVincisLocker

DVL Token Holders Benefits

Purchase of NFT: DVL token holders can be able to purchase NFTs, collectibles and digital assets from Davincislocker marketplace at a discounted price using DVL tokens.

Token Staking/Yield farming: DVL token holders can choose to stake their tokens on our staking platform to earn more tokens in rewards

Governance & Voting: DVL token holders will be made part of the decision-making process of issues that affect our Ecosystem. As such only holders of our token will be given the ability to vote on necessary decision-making process that will affect our ecosystem.

NFT Farming: Users will be able to stake NFTs on our NFT staking platform and be able to earn rewards in limited/Rare NFTs which can be tradable on other NFT platforms too.

Transaction Fees Redistribution: Top holders of DVL token will be able to benefit also on our platform by earning a fixed percentage of profits made from all the transactions carried on our platform using the DVL token.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency and NFTs are unregulated digital assets and are subject to market risks. The views expressed above are of the author’s and does not reflect the opinion of Hindustan Times.