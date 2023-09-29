NONGSHIM Launches Exciting New Noodle Products Exclusively for the Indian Market

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 29: Nongshim, Korea's leading noodle brand, is set to delight Indian consumers with the introduction of two new exclusive flavours. Nongshim, in partnership with its Indian importer and distributor, Rama Vision Limited, has been serving Indian consumers since 2014. With the launch of these exciting new products, Nongshim continues to strengthen its presence in the Indian market.

Nongshim's flagship product, Shin Ramyun, has been a beloved choice among noodle enthusiasts in India and worldwide. To cater to the evolving tastes and preferences of Indian consumers, Nongshim has introduced two new flavours tailored for the Indian palate.

The first of these delectable offerings is the Shin Stir Fry Cheese (Vegetarian), perfect for those seeking a delightful and cheesy noodle experience. For non-vegetarian enthusiasts, the Shin Ramyun Chicken flavour promises to be a tantalising addition to their culinary repertoire.

The launch event for these exciting new products took place on 23rd September 2023, at the prestigious Hotel Taj on MG Road in Bengaluru, adding a touch of elegance to the occasion. The event was attended by food enthusiasts, industry experts, and representatives from Nongshim and Rama Vision Limited.

"We are thrilled to introduce these exclusive flavours to the Indian market," said Mr. Udit Jain, Director - Rama Vision Limited, and spokesperson for Nongshim. "Our commitment to providing high-quality, delicious noodles that cater to the diverse tastes of our Indian customers remains unwavering. We believe that the Shin Stir Fry Cheese and Shin Ramyun Chicken will be a delightful addition to the Nongshim family, further enhancing the noodle experience for our consumers."

Nongshim's dedication to quality and innovation has made it a trusted choice among noodle aficionados around the world. The company's expansion into the Indian market has been marked by a commitment to understanding local preferences and delivering products that resonate with Indian consumers.

These new offerings from Nongshim are expected to be available across India, providing consumers with more choices and flavours to explore. With their reputation for excellence and customer-centric approach, Nongshim is poised to continue its successful journey in India.

For noodle lovers and food enthusiasts alike, the arrival of Shin Stir Fry Cheese (Vegetarian) and Shin Ramyun Chicken promises to be a delightful addition to India's culinary landscape.

Please follow: https://instagram.com/nongshimindia?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

