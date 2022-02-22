NorQuest College ties up with Orion Edutech to offer teaching from Canada

NorQuest College is exploring the opportunity to work with High Schools (10+2) in India to offer core Alberta high school courses. Indian students will enroll in high school courses at NorQuest College and will receive real time online instruction from Canadian Teachers. Students will convocate at NorQuest College in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada after completion of (10+2) Exams in their respective State(s).

NorQuest has issued a Letter Of Intent to its India partner, Orion Edutech Pvt. Ltd. for taking its High School program to Indian Schools. NorQuest College (DLI number: 018795996622) is a highly regarded, top publicly funded institution in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and was officially established by the Government of Alberta in 1965. It is proud to embrace diversity and honour inclusiveness on campus with students from 114 countries of birth and 78+ first languages spoken on campus. Director of Orion, Mr.Sanjeev Kothari, visited Canada for the purpose of signing a Memorandum of Understanding. Synchronous online delivery of Canadian high school courses is a first in India.

Mr. Kothari, Director stated “Indian school(s) will become international in true sense with the launch of this initiative in their respective school(s). This program will add value to students’ education and subject knowledge through a diverse educational curriculum. It will facilitate their journeys from local to international through a truly global learning system and standard whereby students aspiring to go overseas will have an edge over others in their undergraduate and higher education and in building successful careers anywhere in the world”

Speaking of NorQuest’s student centeredness, Ms. Simrit Parmar, Manager, International Projects and mobility at NorQuest College shared, “The learners come with varying levels of education and are provided assistance at the times and places that meet their needs, whether that is in the classroom, via distance learning or continuing education.”

NorQuest College offers a wide range of programming, including its highly accredited and acclaimed academic upgrading and high school courses aligned with the Alberta Education curriculum. Through this program, students of Grades 11 & 12 are taught online by NorQuest educators through its smart classroom infrastructure. Students in India will be taught on various subjects based upon their stream. Some of the courses being offered are: English, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, Social Studies. Upon successful completion of courses, students will receive Transcripts as well as a Diploma Equivalence Certificate (including credits) from NorQuest College. Students from India can come to NorQuest College in Edmonton to convocate after completion of their grade 12 Exams in India.

Why Student / School should choose this Program?

International quality LIVE instruction in Canadian curriculum by Canadian instructors will upgrade students and enhance their global exposure through cultural exchange

Transcripts from Canada will add value to International Credits when applying to study in countries like the US, UK & Australia for undergraduate and higher studies

A prior Visa stamp of Canada visit may open doors for a vast array of international undergraduate study program with minimum chances of rejection

Convocation in Canada will be an exciting experience for students, giving them the opportunity to explore education and career opportunities in Canada during the visit

For more details, High Schools can contact India Partner: www.orionedutech.com

