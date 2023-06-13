Northeast Distributors Association Resolves over INR 100 Crores in Unsettled Damages from FMCG Companies

Guwahati, Assam, India – Business Wire India

Founded with a mission to foster a supportive and beneficial environment for its members, the Northeast Distributors Association (NEDA) has evolved into an indomitable force within the FMCG industry. Since 1997, NEDA’s testament to their commitment is the impressive resolution of over INR 100 Crores in unsettled damages from FMCG companies to distributors. Achieved through determined efforts and astute planning, this milestone epitomizes NEDA's dedication to the security and development of its members who are distributors of FMCG companies. Guiding these endeavours is a formidable leadership team, helmed Dr. Vijay Kumar Gupta, President of NEDA, Mr. Poonam Kumar Taneja, General Secretary of NEDA and Shri Pradip Kr. Das working President of NEDA. Accompanying them are Mr. Prakash Gupta, Chairman Grievance of NEDA and a dedicated team of 125 NEDA Executive delegates. Together, they have successfully championed the rights of their members, navigating the complex landscape of the FMCG industry, and setting new benchmarks for collective growth and success.In 2022, Northeast Distributors Association (NEDA) marked its 25th anniversary with a grand celebration during its 20th Annual General Meeting in Sonapur, Guwahati, Assam. This commemorative occasion was a significant milestone in NEDA's journey, made even more special by the presence of distinguished guests from the All India Consumer Products Distributors’ Federation (AICPDF). Among the notable attendees were Mr. Dhairyashil Patil, the AICPDF President from Maharashtra, Dr. P.M. Ganeshraam, the Chief Patron from Tamil Nadu, Mr. J.K. Vaishnav, the General Secretary from Rajasthan, and Mr. Chetan Kapdi, the Secretary of Company Affairs from Goa. This assembly also included distinguished FMCG distribution delegates from across 27 states, adding further prestige to the event. This landmark meeting of the NEDA held in Assam was a true testament to the robust evolution and growth of the association. By hosting delegates and dignitaries from across the country, Assam demonstrated its influential position in the FMCG distribution network. This significant gathering was not only a matter of pride for Assam, showcasing its ability to facilitate such an important event, but it also signified its integral role in this rapidly expanding industry.Recently the 2nd Executive Meeting held at Guwahati Assam marked a significant milestone for the Northeast Distributors Association (NEDA). The event boasted a record attendance of over 60 members across various states and districts from Northeast India essentially Guwahati, Tezpur, Hojai, Nowgaon, Meghalaya, Golaghat, Shivsagar, Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Dimapur, Dhubri, Imphal, Silchar, Tinsukia, B Charali, Badarputi, and Kokrajhar, indicative of the increasing influence and reach of the organization. A highlight of the meeting was a thought-provoking discussion led by Mr. Taneja. He underscored the dangers of FMCG companies prioritizing financial strength over professional experience when choosing distributors. Emphasizing that distributor know-how often outweighs capital, he urged for a balanced consideration of both these factors for healthier, more effective distribution networks. The meeting also honoured Mr. Prakash Gupta, NEDA's Grievance Chief, for his outstanding role in resolving disputes between distributors and FMCG companies. His continuous service plays a pivotal role in sustaining a harmonious industry environment, proving him an invaluable member of the association. An additional thrill to the meeting was the virtual presence of Mr. Dhairyashil Patil, President of the All India Consumer Products Distributors’ Federation. Known for his enthusiasm and passion for the FMCG sector, Mr. Patil imparted crucial industry insights to the NEDA members. Notably, he shared key information about the amicable solution to the inconsistent trade rates between e-commerce giants and traditional distributors for FMCG products.Dr. Vijay Kumar Gupta, NEDA's President, intertwined philosophical wisdom with practical advice. He urged members to undertake a SWOT analysis, focusing on individual will power to fuel the association's growth. He emphasized the association's vision to overcome challenges and elevate the FMCG distribution industry to newer heights.NEDA's strategic plan outlines the key objectives of membership expansion, fostering networking opportunities, encouraging fellowship activities, and promoting profitable growth for both distributors and FMCG companies. This proactive approach is designed to enhance the association's collective resources, provide supportive environments, build a resilient organization, and support members in their pursuit of success and growth. NEDA's unwavering commitment to its members and its bold, strategic vision promises a more robust, collaborative, and successful FMCG distribution industry in the northeast region of India.About Northeast Distributors Association [NEDA]Established in 1997, the Northeast Distributors Association (NEDA) has grown to become an instrumental force in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector within Northeast India. With its extensive network of over 3000 members of dealerships/ distributors & stockiest of all FMCG Companies, NEDA encompasses an array of FMCG. As a collective body, NEDA's primary role is to safeguard the interests of its members, offering a protective shield against the dynamic challenges brought about by FMCG and burgeoning E-commerce companies. Over the years, NEDA's influential standing in the industry has been instrumental in advocating for fair business practices, facilitating constructive dialogues, and fostering a resilient FMCG ecosystem in the Northeast. NEDA's commitment and dedication towards its members’ development and security have been pivotal in its successful journey, leading the association to be recognized as a vital player in the FMCG sector of Northeast India. NEDA is affiliated to All India Consumer Products Distributors’ Federation who has approximately 4 lakh members across INDIA with all the 29 state’s president as executive body member of the National Governing Council.Website: www.aicpdf.comOfficial Address | Northeast Distributors Association, 431, Fancy Bazaar, Guwahati 781001, Assam.For communication with NEDA, the office secretary can be reached at tiwarybk2015@gmail.com or contacted via phone at +91 6001058340. Further References:President of NEDA: Dr. Vijay Kr. Gupta [9435043654]Working President of NEDA: Shri Pradip Kr. Das [9435044764]General Secretary of NEDA: Shri Poonam Kr. Taneja [9864067410]Treasurer of NEDA: Shri Amit Maloo [9864021529]Chairman Grievance of NEDA: Shri Prakash Gupta [9954061571]

Shubro Paul, +91-9615742810

