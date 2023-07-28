Northeastern University's Study Expos in Hyderabad and Mumbai: Your Path to Success

Northeastern University is all set to host its annual study expos in Hyderabad and Mumbai on August 5th and 6th, respectively. The expos aim to provide a unique platform for prospective undergraduate and postgraduate students to interact with university representatives and gain valuable insights into various educational opportunities available at Northeastern.

The Chief Enrollment Officer of Northeastern University, Satyajit Dattagupta, will greet the attendees at the expo. The delegation will include over thirty university officials from several colleges and campus locations. The events will provide a complete overview of the university and its various campuses and will ensure guests have a comprehensive grasp of the university programmes.

Chief Enrollment Officer of Northeastern University, Satyajit Dattagupta

Dattagupta came to the United States as an international student on scholarship from Mumbai at the age of 17 to study computer science. “My career has been one in which I have always followed my passion for being in an institution that is global in nature, and that’s accessible to students who come from all walks of life, and who come from all over the world,” he said.

Northeastern University stands out as a beacon of academic excellence and serves students from around the globe. It is home to more than 17,000 international students, offers more than 200 educational programmes, and is ranked among the top 50 universities in the United States. The university has been one of the leading institutes in experience-based learning for more than a century, integrating classroom lessons with professional work and research. The university’s top-ranked co-op programme empowers students to transform concepts into action, enabling them to become global citizens with flourishing careers.

Attendees will receive personalised assistance from the representatives of Northeastern University's academic colleges, including the College of Engineering and the College of Professional Studies. The representatives will provide insights into the admission criteria and application processes and discuss the array of opportunities available at the university. Additionally, the students will also have a chance to meet the representatives from the university’s expanding global campus network, encompassing campuses in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, to discuss a global perspective on higher education.

During the expo, a dedicated student immigration staff will be readily available to provide assistance and answer questions regarding student visas, study permits, and immigration compliance in both the United States and Canada. The alumni will share their personal experiences, showcasing firsthand insights into student life and the benefits of studying at the university.

Mark your calendars to be part of the expo. The ITC Kohenur in Hyderabad and The Leela in Mumbai are the selected venues for the gatherings. The undergraduate expo is scheduled for 9 am to 12 noon and the postgraduate events are scheduled for 1:00 to 5:00 pm on August 5th and 6th, respectively. To participate, students are highly encouraged to register in advance.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Northeastern University by HT Brand Studio.