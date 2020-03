Not all causes of colorectal cancer are non-modifiable, says expert

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 16:30 IST

Colorectal cancer is a form of cancer that occurs in the large intestine. You can keep this disease at bay by exercising regularly and avoiding red meat, alcohol, and smoking, says Dr.Manish Sharma, DNB (Medical Oncology) Consultant, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre.

