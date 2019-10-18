‘Not me, But you’ is the motto of Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi

brand-stories

With the motto ‘Not Me, But You’, the National Service Scheme (NSS), SFU of Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies (VIPS) encourages students to participate in various government-led community service activities and programmes. These are carried out under the guidance of Chairman, Dr. S.C. Vats and Director (Academics & Student Welfare), Dr. Shilpa Khatri Babbar.

The perseverance and determination of the students to give back to the society has resulted in successful completion of different events, such as blood donation drives organised in the honor of our armed forces this time on August 14, 2019 and self- defense workshops in collaboration with the Special Unit of Police.

To celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, VIPS organised various activities as a mark of respect and gratitude towards the Father of the Nation. As part of Karyanjali, group discussions were held to create awareness and institutionalise a culture of health and nutrition (Poshan Maah).

Consistent efforts were made to spread and initiate Saksharta Abhiyan with special emphasis on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. A month-long celebration was concluded with poster-making competition focusing on Jal Shakti. In this process, they have been collectively striving towards ‘man-making and character-building’.

