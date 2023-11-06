Notandas Realty's MD, Harsh Jagwani, awarded Emerging Developer of the Year

India, Mumbai, November 06, 2023: Recently, the Managing Director of Notandas Realty, Harsh Jagwani has been bestowed with the prestigious Emerging Developer of the Year award at the distinguished 15th Realty+ Conclave and Excellence Awards West 2023, held at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. This remarkable achievement underscores Mr. Jagwani's outstanding contributions to the real estate industry. During the event, Mr. Jagwani also actively engaged in insightful panel discussions, adding his expertise and insight to discussions centered around the crucial aspects of sales and marketing.

Sharing his thoughts upon receiving the award, Harsh said, “I am deeply honored and humbled to receive the Emerging Developer of the Year award. Our journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and it is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our entire team. Notandas Realty is dedicated to shaping the future of Indian real estate with a relentless focus on excellence and innovation. Winning this award fills my heart with immense pride and gratitude, reinforcing our collective vision for urban spaces that spark life. With projects such as 96 Tagore & Casa Pali, I look forward to contributing to the industry's growth and development in the years to come.”

In addition to the Emerging Developer of the Year award, Harsh Jagwani has also been honoured with the prestigious Realty Plus 40 under 40 Awards in 2023., which was a virtual series. These recognitions serve as a testament to his dedication, vision, and exceptional contributions to the real estate sector, solidifying his stature as a prominent figure in the real estate industry.

Notandas Realty, under the dynamic leadership of Mr. Harsh Jagwani, continues to ascend new heights, setting new standards of excellence and innovation in the Indian real estate industry. With a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and a clear vision for the future, Notandas Realty is poised to play a pivotal role in reshaping the Indian real estate landscape, ushering in an era of growth, sustainability, and exceptional living experiences.

Founded 18 years ago, Notandas Realty has consistently demonstrated its dedication to enhancing Mumbai's vibrant skyline. The company has introduced a series of high-end real estate projects to the city that provide an extensive range of world-class amenities characterised by state-of-the-art technology and 24X7 security measures, all aimed at ensuring the well-being and comfort of their residents. Project 96 Tagore, one of the most luxurious projects by Notandas Realty, serves as a compelling testament to this commitment.

At 96 Tagore, residents also have access to an exquisite clubhouse that includes a party hall, a game room, and a lush garden, fostering a strong sense of community among neighbors. The project showcases an exceptional fitness center and spa, in addition to a rooftop swimming pool complete with a sun deck, bar, and lounging areas. Furthermore, it offers round-the-clock security services and concierge assistance, ensuring an extra layer of peace and assurance. By providing these extensive facilities, Notandas Realty stands as an outstanding choice for discerning homebuyers seeking a holistic living experience that encompasses leisure activities, recreational amenities, security, and a genuine community spirit that residents can wholeheartedly embrace as an integral aspect of their daily lives.

In addition to this, Notandas Realty is set to unveil its forthcoming venture, Casa Pali in Bandra West. Poised to present a harmonious fusion of convenience clubbed with tranquility, Casa Pali will offer designed living spaces and essential amenities that reflect modern living principles while emphasizing simplicity. The upcoming project is committed to building a warm, welcoming community in which perfection meets sophistication.

With its remarkable accomplishment, Notandas Realty is well-positioned to continue shaping the real estate industry's future, setting new benchmarks, and delivering exceptional living experiences to its valued customers. Known for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Notandas Realty has been instrumental in redefining luxury living in Mumbai.

For more information, please visit: https://www.notandasrealty.com/index.html,

https://www.notandasrealty.com/currentprojects.html

