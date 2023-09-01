Nourishing Schools Foundation Launches the Fit and Fun Ideas Challenge

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India: Business Wire India

In an effort to foster innovation and wellness, Nourishing Schools Foundation proudly announces the "Fit and Fun Ideas Challenge". This unique competition invites schoolchildren and college students across India to pitch pioneering ideas for the Foundation's toolkit, promoting physical activity, well-being, and healthier lifestyles among young learners.



Nourishing Schools Foundation's toolkit is a box of games and activities for children between 4th and 9th grade, such as making their own soap, building a handwashing station, and setting up a school garden. Over two cycles of engaging with the toolkit, children solve nutrition-related problems in their schools and communities.



The "Fit and Fun Ideas Challenge" aims to harness the creativity and energy of India's youth, driving forward the shared mission of both organizations to nurture health-conscious communities. Entrants will be encouraged to ideate games and activities for children from 4th to 9th grade that spur physical exercise and holistic wellness. Ideas are invited along three categories – Clean cooking with LPG, Climate-friendly diets, and Cultivating active lifestyles. Participants can submit their ideas via an online form on the Nourishing Schools Foundation's website between September 1 and September 23, 2023. This challenge is made possible by the generous sponsorship from BW LPG India. It is being hosted to celebrate India’s National Nutrition Month in September.



Archana Sinha, CEO and Co-founder, Nourishing Schools Foundation, remarks, "Our aim has always been to make children agents of positive change. By tapping into their ingenuity, we can bring fresh, dynamic approaches to our toolkit. This competition is an opportunity to integrate more diverse solutions to promote physical activity and wellness."



Captain Gaurav Bhatia, Director of BW LPG India, says, “We are a firm believer in the power of youthful innovation. We look forward to being impressed by the young minds of India, and to be inspired by their vision of a healthier and more active future."



Winners of the challenge will see their ideas integrated into the toolkit, reaching hundreds of schools and impacting thousands of children. The top three selections from schoolchildren and from college students will also be awarded an honorarium of INR 5000, 3000 and 2000, respectively.



About Nourishing Schools Foundation

Nourishing Schools Foundation’s mission is to help children take charge of tackling malnutrition. It has worked with over 230 schools in India on this, reaching over 60,000 children. It has also collaborated with governments, such as the Government of Rajasthan and the Central Government’s Eat Right India initiative. For more information, please visit: https://www.nourishingschools.org/



About BW LPG India

BW LPG India was established in 2017 and is India’s largest owner and operator of Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs). The Company’s vessels are maintained to international standards and are ready to serve customers safely and efficiently. BW LPG India is a subsidiary of BW LPG, the world’s leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, owning and operating VLGCs with a total carrying capacity of over 3 million CBM. More information about BW LPG India can be found at www.bwlpgindia.com.