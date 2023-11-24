Now Easily Check PNR status and Order food in train on WhatsApp

New Delhi (India), November 23: Embarking on train journeys involves the inconvenience of securing reservations and ensuring booking confirmations, particularly for long distance travels. The frequent need to monitor waiting lists and PNR check is an essential aspect of trip planning. In streamlining the process and alleviating the constant curiosity surrounding train reservations, Zoop introduces a user-friendly PNR check for individuals gearing up for their upcoming journeys.



Zoop, an IRCTC e-catering partner, offers fresh and hygienic food on train for the passengers. In addition to food delivery, Zoop provides convenient train tools to check PNR status, Train Time Table, Platform Locator, and Coach Position on its website. For those on the waiting list or seeking train booking confirmation, Zoop's WhatsApp service streamlines the process—simply enter the 10-digit PNR number for quick confirmation checks.

How to check PNR status on Zoop's WhatsApp service:

1. Send 'Hi' to Zoop's WhatsApp number at 7042062070.

2. Select your preferred language.

3. The WhatsApp Bot, named Ziva, will prompt you to choose an option.

4. Click on 'View Options' and select 'Check PNR Status.'

5. Now, enter the 10-digit PNR number to check the status.



Zoop WhatsApp Food Order destination



Zoop introduces India's 1st WhatsApp food service for train passengers, streamlining the food ordering process in just a few easy steps. Offering a wide array of culinary choices, from North Indian and South Indian delicacies to a diverse selection of Indian, international cuisines such as Chinese and Italian, and special kids' meals. Zoop allows passengers to conveniently book food in train through its dedicated WhatsApp service. With service spanning over 160 train stations and 5000 trains across India, Zoop prioritizes the well-being of passengers by adhering to stringent protocols for healthy and safe food. All partnered restaurants are approved by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), ensuring a high standard of food quality.



How to order food in train with Zoop’s WhatsApp Service:

1. Send 'Hi' to Zoop's WhatsApp number at 7042062070.

2. Select your preferred language.

3. The WhatsApp Bot, named Ziva, will prompt you to choose an option.

4. Click on 'View Options' and select 'Order Food'

5. Now, enter the 10-digit PNR number, select the restaurant.



6. Choose meals and add them to the cart.



7. Select the payment option and track the WhatsApp train food order.

According to Puneet Sharma, Founder of Zoop, "As a partner of IRCTC e-catering, we adhere to IRCTC guidelines to ensure the delivery of fresh, hygienic and nutritious meals to train passengers. We streamline train-related services, such as PNR checks and food ordering, through a convenient platform like WhatsApp, demonstrating our dedication to offering an optimal experience for individuals planning their train journeys."



Moreover, Zoop offers passengers additional choices for ordering food during train journeys, such as the option to place an order for bulk food in train for large groups and the Pay At Delivery feature, allowing payment after the delivery is made. This ensures that passengers can fully enjoy their train journey without concerns about their meals. In addition to regular food options, passengers can order Jain food in train, and they can conveniently connect with Zoop for any train-related inquiries to check train time table, locate train platform and order food online in train through various channels, including the official website, app, Google Chatbot, Instagram, and a dedicated dial-in number.

