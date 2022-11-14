Now Pay with Cryptocurrency in Dubai, YES WORLD starts onboarding merchants

You can now pay with YES WORLD Token at a number of business centers and merchant establishments in Dubai. This includes one of the largest business centers and large corporate offices. Notable locations include Richman House Business Center, Platinum Tower, Al Habtoor Business Tower in Dubai.

YES WORLD Token is also accepted at several merchant locations as well across Dubai. Roosters Coffee House at JBR also accepts YES WORLD Token. YES WORLD has partnered with iVendPay and is accepted as payment method at all locations where ivendpay vending machines and pos terminals are installed.

YES WORLD Token is one of the leading utility tokens and has seen significant growth in recent months. It is the native token for YES WORLD ecosystem, and with its partnership with ivendPay, YES WORLD Token is making foray into Germany, Austria, Switzerland and other European countries. YES WORLD Token is already live and accepted as payment method in 40 new locations through the vending machines and point of sale (POS) terminals.

YES WORLD is a climate tech startup focused on making carbon emission information more traceable and transparent, representing a unique opportunity to neutralize carbon emissions. Through its native token and of varied utility services, YES WORLD is generating awareness around the global warming challenges to bring to critical mass to join the mission and take steps in the direction of reducing carbon footprint from the atmosphere.

YES WORLD is currently in soft launch and planning one of the biggest airdrop campaigns starting on 23/3/2023, followed by a major global launch on April 24, 2024, more than 50 leading Crypto Exchanges will be enrolled before the global launch. YES WORLD also plans to onboard 10 million merchant establishment worldwide before the global launch on April 24, 2024 where the native token will be accepted for payments.

YES WORLD is inceptualized and promoted by Save Earth activist Dr Sandeep Choudhary who has constantly been working to generate awareness of global warming and climate change impacts. Under Dr. Choudhary's vision and leadership, YES WORLD has championed a noble cause of reducing carbon footprint and bringing forth the issue of global warming and climate change.

YES WORLD uses blockchain technology to add value to the consumers' lives without disrupting the environment, inspiring people to choose a healthier, greener, more compassionate lifestyle. The token is aimed to be used by corporates and public organizations who will exchange tokens to offset their carbon footprint through several utility-based services to build a strong community.

Checkout below video to see how YES WORLD Token is accepted on vending machines in Dubai.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w7L_0MGanaY

Link to YES WORLD Token listing are below -

CoinMarketCap - https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/yes-world-token

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

