NoYou launches new quirky and smart clothing line with upcoming Web3 projects

"The future of innovation has to include not only the technology, but economic viability'', Dennis Muilenberg, CEO of Boeing.

Innovation is most definitely the key to developing technology and hence the economy. Since we live in a socially and physically digital world most of the time nowadays, when everything we want to acquire is available online, the increase of the digital sector is at its high. Stock exchange, marketing, shopping, advertisements and the now so prevalent introduction to the digital coins i.e. the cryptocurrency, we have everything digital all with the aid of our brilliance with the creativity of the tech world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now, we want to link things, build bridges so one place is joined with the other, creating connections is how as a human we survive on the planet. Given that, have you ever wondered how convenient it would be if you could share the data with someone, a potential client or a business partner in just a click? Or a QR scan perhaps?

Of Course you would have, we ourselves as a media company have thought about it a thousand times and it is relieving to have finally have the innovation we all needed consciously. The NoYou platform, and their introduction of QR codes on clothing to simplify the trading in a cool, quirky, easy, fast and safe way.

Founder’s of NOYOU Salman Shaikh, a brilliant techie and artist, entrepreneur as well as a filmmaker and the owner of The Webmark company with Gausi Mujammil, who is a businessman and a creative clothing manufacturer built their visions into representative forms of such innovative pieces of art forms. While in his dedication to bring about a connection between the digital and day-to-day world. Together they came up with this staggering idea of connecting our social link and business profile through QR codes embedded on one's T-shirt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Presenting an expression of style, embodiment of grace and digital simplicity through the most important layout of our being, our clothes. We know, no matter how much the quote ''Never judge a book by it's cover'' goes on, we as a species who is wired with creativity and an excitement towards colourful and artistic designs, that it's only fair to get a hint, an idea of anything by looking at it's outer appearance for starters. This brand new and cool idea seems to be one for the ages, as said by the owner, ''It is the future of the ownership of the digital asset in the virtual and physical world.''

Salman Shaikh, Gausi Mujammil and the team have decided to make, prepare and expand this platform towards a web3 and blockchain too. This is said to make it convenient and info-friendly for the marketing distribution and such.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NOYOU platform brings out opportunities, exposures to the world of possibilities, through their bridge of connection between two very different lines of the social and digital world. The company is soulfully growing towards spreading their wings as far as they can in the sector of their interests, that is, along with their launch of their new digitally awakening clothing line, the Noyou platform will be hosting more limelight for some of the upcoming blockchain technology , Metaverse and web3 projects.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.