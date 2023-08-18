NRE vs NRO accounts: Choose the one that suits you the best

If you’re a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) with income in foreign countries and India, you might be facing difficulties in managing your finances. Continue reading as we discuss an NRE vs NRO account to help you decide on the best one.

New Delhi (India), August 18:Imagine you've been working abroad, saving up your hard-earned money, and now you want to send some of it back to India. However, as you explore banking options, you might be confused between NRE vs NRO accounts. Don't worry; many non-resident Indians face the same dilemma, unsure which account is the best for them.

According to the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), if you are a Non-Resident Indian (NRI), you cannot have a savings account in India in your name. You must move all of your savings (money you made abroad) to a Non-Resident External (NRE)or a Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) account.

Before getting into the NRE vs NRO account discussion, let's talk about the need for having these accounts. Having an NRE or an NRO account helps you in two ways - one, you can send money back to India at any time, and two, you can keep your Indian income in your home country.To help you get a better understanding, we will discuss what is an NRE and NRO account in more detail.

What is an NRE account?The NRE account (Indian rupee-denominated) can be in the form of savings, current, recurring, or fixed deposits. The foreign currency that you deposit/transfer into an NRE account is converted to and kept in INR. Funds maintained and interest earned on the NRE account is freely repatriable to your country of residence abroad

What is an NRO account?Many NRIs use an NRO account to manage their income generated in India, such as pensions, dividends, and rent. With this account, you can receive money in both Indian and international currencies. Interest earned on the NRO account is subject to taxes. Hence funds maintained in an NRO account are not freely repatriable and subject to taxes and documentation.NRE vs NRO account - Key differencesHere is a tabular representation of an NRE vs NRO account to help you get a better understanding of the differences between the two -

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NRE vs NRO account - Key differences (1)

NRE vs NRO account - Key differences (2)

How to choose from an NRE vs NRO account?

When comparing NRE vs NRO accounts, there is no correct answer - it all depends on your financial needs and goals. For example - you should have an NRO account if any of your income is generated in India, such as from rent, profits, pensions, or dividends.

NRIs who earn money abroad and want to utilize tax benefits available while maintaining access to their money at any time should open an NRE account in India.

NRO accounts, on the other hand, can be used to manage money received in India and take both Indian and foreign currencies. They are subject to certain taxation and have relatively limited repatriation options.

In conclusion

An NRE account gives NRIs the freedom to hold and manage their international earnings in Indian rupees. On the other hand, an NRO account enables NRIs to handle their income received from India and other types of revenue.

The NRO account, in contrast to the NRE account, is subject to Indian taxes and has limitations on the repatriation of funds.

Now that you are aware of the distinctions between an NRE and NRO account and how to select the best one, you can easily apply for one.

To assist your financial needs in India while you are abroad, IDFC FIRST Bank provides NRI savings accounts with NRE and NRO options. With anIDFCFIRST Bank NRO Account, you get monthly interest credits and mandate facilities, whereas with anIDFC FIRST Bank NRE Account, apart from the benefits available in NRO, you can enjoy 100% liquidity with tax exemptions. So, apply now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.