NRE vs NRO Accounts: Which One Should You Choose?

​ ​ If you are an NRI, you need to have either an NRE or an NRO account to manage your money in India. Find out the difference between these two types of accounts and how to choose the best one for your needs​​​.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27: Globalisation has impacted the world in many ways. People worldwide are traveling more than ever before, migrating to other countries in search of better education, jobs, and lifestyle. India, too has seen a surge in the number of individuals travelling and settling abroad. As per a recent report, almost 32 million Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) or Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) are residing in different countries all over the world.

For NRIs/PIOs, an NRO or NRE account is integral to managing financial transactions back home. But before you choose either, you must learn what NRO and NRE accounts are and how they differ from each other.

What are NRE and NRO accounts?

For regulatory reasons, NRIs cannot open and operate regular savings accounts in India. To conduct financial transactions, they must have a Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) or a Non-Resident External (NRE) account with a domestic bank. In case a customer’s residential status changes from resident to NRI, he/she should convert all his resident accounts into NRO accounts.

NRE and NRO accounts allow them to receive money in a foreign currency and repatriate the money earned in India to a foreign bank account. Both accounts have specific features and purposes. Depending on what your needs are, you should choose between an NRE or NRO account.

Difference between NRE and NRO accounts

Below are the differences between NRE and NRO accounts

Purpose

An NRE account helps you transfer your earnings made in a foreign country to India in an Indian denomination. It means that you can deposit funds in your NRE account in a foreign currency, and it will be automatically converted and kept in INR. NRE accounts are best suited for those who wish to send or store their overseas earnings in an Indian bank account.

On the other hand, an NRO account allows you to access your earnings in India. This type of account is best suited for those who want to manage their earnings through rent, interest, salary, etc.

Funds from NRE and NRO accounts can be withdrawn only in INR or can be remitted abroad in any freely convertible currency subject to the guidelines laid down by the regulator.

Repatriability

The deposits made into an NRE account are fully repatriable, which means that you’re allowed to transfer the money to a foreign bank account. You can repatriate both the principal amount and the interest earned on it without any limits.

However, in the case of an NRO account, you can only repatriate up to USD 1 million in a financial year post the payment of applicable taxes.

Taxation

Both the principal and the interest amount of the NRE deposit are exempted from the taxes.

But in the case of an NRO account, the interests earned on the deposits are taxable. They are paid only after the deduction of TDS (tax deducted at source).

Funds transfer

You can transfer funds from your NRE account to another NRE/NRO/resident savings account. However, credit in NRE account can be accepted only from another NRE account or funds from abroad.

Funds from an NRO account can be transferred to an NRO account/resident savings account but not to an NRE account. Debits and credits in NRE/NRO accounts are highly regulated as per guidelines provided by RBI.

Account holding

You can open an NRE/NRO account individually or jointly with another NRI or a resident Indian citizen who needs to be a close relative on a former or survivor basis.

Exchange rate risk

Since deposits into an NRE account are converted from foreign currency to INR, they are prone to exchange rate risks.

However, the deposits in an NRO account are less likely to be affected by exchange rate risks since they are already in Indian rupees.

NRO or NRE account: Which one to choose?

If you want to transfer your income from a foreign country to India, you will need an NRE account. However, if you want to manage your earnings made in India, you should open an NRO account.

But before opening either, you must compare the benefits of NRE/NRO accounts offered by different banks. It will allow you to make the best choice. For example, IDFC FIRST Bank allows you to open an NRE or NRO savings account online, earn up to 7% interest p.a., and enjoy exclusive features. Click for more details.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.