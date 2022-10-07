NSS Laptop Service Center, a one-stop shop for laptop repairs

New Delhi, October 7: Laptops have become an integral part of our lives and almost everyone owns one. But a key challenge many users face is when it comes to getting a laptop repaired. There is no way to ascertain if the estimated cost for repair is reasonable or if the spares used for repairs are genuine. NSS Laptop Service Center , a laptop repair center in New Delhi, however, stands out in a crowded marketplace.

Founded by Ranjeet Singh and Manjeet Singh in 2014, NSS Laptop Service Center has emerged as a reliable center for laptop repairing. The company offers the best quality laptop repair services at the most competitive prices. It also uses only genuine spare parts, assuring 100% performance and peace of mind for the users. What is more that customers can avail of these services without even setting a foot outside their home or office as the company provides door-to-door service solutions.

“Our commitment to putting the interest of customers above anything else and providing them with the best possible services at the most reasonable price has made us a preferred laptop repair service center. We have the latest equipment and highly trained and experienced technicians, which allows us to provide the best quality repairs to customers. We have serviced more than 80,000 customers over the years and have a customer satisfaction ratio of 99.99%, which speaks volumes about our work,” said Ranjeet Singh, Chairman and CEO at NSS Laptop Service Center.

Having started with just one service center in 2014, the excellent customer service has resulted in NSS steadily expanding its presence over the years. It now operates more than 15 laptop repair and service centers across 15 cities including Dehradun, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Noida, Indore, Bhopal, Pune, Gurgaon, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Vadodara, Mumbai, Gwalior, Jaipur, and more, and is eyeing presence in more cities.

“We want to become the preferred laptop service provider in the country. We are looking to expand to more cities through the franchisee route. Our laptop service center franchise outlets are a great opportunity for youngsters aspiring to become entrepreneurs. It is a win-win for both as it will allow us to scale up quickly while the franchisees will get all the training and backend support from us and the benefit of our excellent track record and reputation,” said Manjeet Singh, CEO, NSS Laptop Service Center.

Besides laptop repairs, NSS Laptop Service Center has also carved out a niche for itself in the sale and purchase of refurbished laptops, printer repairs, MacBook repairs, genuine spare parts, and much more.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.