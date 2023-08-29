Nucleus Office Parks Hosts Annual ESG Summit and Unveils Sustainability Report

Aug 29th, 2023, MUMBAI – Nucleus Office Parks (“Nucleus”), which manages an industry leading portfolio of over 20 million square feet of Grade A commercial assets in India, hosted its second annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Summit. More than 170 real estate and policy experts from leading organizations including Harappa Education, Infosys, Schneider Electric, Cushman & Wakefield, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, and Deloitte Consulting, gathered under the theme of “Staying Ahead of the ESG Curve” to share best ESG practices.

Quaiser Parvez, Chief Executive Officer, Nucleus Office Parks (left), and Jiji Thomas, Head of Operations (right), Nucleus Office Parks

At the event, Quaiser Parvez, Chief Executive Officer, Nucleus, and Jiji Thomas, Head of Operations, Nucleus, unveiled Nucleus’ Sustainability Report. In its second edition, the report showcases the company’s progress and continued commitment to sustainability. Highlights include:

Achieving 65% renewable energy usage across Nucleus’ assets, resulting in 110,539 tCO2e saved, which is equivalent to 455 million kilometers driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle

Increasing water reuse by 75% in FY’23 vs. 68% in FY’22

Partnering with BAIF Development Research Foundation to plant 8,000 trees in Pune and Lakkihalli

Supporting 550 students from underserved communities with education and life skills training

Receiving a number of world-renowned recognitions and certifications: India’s most extensive office portfolio to receive LEED certifications for existing buildings O+M v4.1, with almost 86% of buildings rated Platinum One of Nucleus’ prime assets in Bengaluru, One Trade Tower, achieved LEED Zero Carbon certification – the first developer owned project in India to receive this accolade First and largest WELL at scale-enterprise to achieve the WELL Performance Rating globally Five-star rating for standing investments from GRESB and recognition for being a “model case study for the industry”



In addition, Nucleus recently joined Schneider Electric’s pledge, Green Yodha, a collective effort to support India’s sustainability vision.

Parvez said: “Our ESG Summit was a special event, bringing together industry leaders to discuss and learn from each other’s ESG journeys. At Nucleus, we believe in meaningful, sustainable growth, which not only makes business sense but also better serves our investors and communities in which we live and operate.”

Please visit Nucleus’ ESG webpage to view the full report.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.