Nurturing a solid platform of quality education – Harshit Singh

Harshit Singh, Director of Lucknow Public Schools & Colleges is a serious strategist and planner for the enhancement of quality in real education. As a man of newness in education, Harshit’s objective is to establish himself as a world-class educational thought leader, making an impact by transforming education, through inducting emotional, spiritual, and financial strength for children. In addition to this, Harshit is creating a solid platform of quality education suitable for today's world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Lucknow Public Schools and Colleges, he conducts special motivational sessions for students as well as teachers, so that they could excel in globally accepted trends unleashing their potentialities.

His prime concern is the thought process of an individual. He believes that if the brain is trained well from the beginning, life becomes amazing and everyone is born to become amazing and unique in his/her respective field. Therefore, he carries on creating processes for effective training programmes for students and all staff. He wants students to set their objectives and for this, they must develop skills like oratory, management, networking for the sake of good etc. In order to disseminate positive thoughts, he speaks in various panels organized by media houses and educational institutions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As a nature lover, he leads mass plantation drives, especially on the Founder’s Day i.e., the 18th of September every year, and the students and teachers are motivated to do plantations in their accessible areas too. Social service runs in his blood as he is the worthy son of famous educationist Dr. S P Singh and Kanti Singh.

This is why Harshit’s motivational sessions revolve around social services and career-building. He always motivates his students and teaching fraternity to be aware of the digital revolution and the use of technology in the education sector with special reference to artificial intelligence; hence social service is a vital part of Harshit’s work that he does for the social uplift of every individual whosoever comes in his periphery. He feels that students need to be guided well towards the latest trends and made more aware of the foundation for the future. Harshit’s ideology works around career building. His workshops, seminars, and conferences are replete with the thought process so that people could become brands in the future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since parents are the real tools in grooming children’s personalities, they also need to be counselled as per human enrichment needs as a whole, so that they could guide their children at home. Children are going to be citizens in the world so they must know how to handle the pressure of studies and future-making. He suggests this direction too.

At Lucknow Public Schools and Colleges, Harshit Singh conducts special motivational sessions for students as well as teachers

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For his visionary steps, he has been felicitated by renowned media houses and highly esteemed leaders. Recently he was given the AsiaOne Most Influential Young Leaders 2021-22 award by H.E. Mr. Sarafa Tunji Isola, High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom & H.E. Mr. M Euvrard Saint Amand, Ambassador of Haiti in a dazzling felicitation ceremony organized by famous magazine AsiaOne at Grosvenor London on 12th of April 2022. Lord Karan Bilimoria, Member of Parliament, and Founder, Cobra Group, Ms. Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, Mindfulness Expert, Singer & Actress, The Indian Film Industry, Mr. Mike Wood, Member of Parliament for Dudley South, Ms. Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Member of Parliament for Streatham, Mr. Mark Logan, Member of Parliament for Bolton North East, Mr. Steve Baker, Member of Parliament for Wycombe, His Excellency Mr. Nabil Ben Khedher, Ambassador of Tunisia, Her Excellency Mrs. Angela Ponomariov, Ambassador of Moldova, Her Excellency Ms. Nomatemba Tambo, Ambassador of South Africa, etc graced the felicitation ceremony with zeal and gusto.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harshit is of the opinion, “Educational institutions play a vital role in the making of any nation. Progress is subjected to the quality of education. LPS has been doing a lot in the social uplift, providing quality education to the fullest. Its alumni are performing amazingly well in different fields in India and abroad. Its passed-out students are in bureaucracy, medical, engineering, judiciary, research, etc. and are well placed across the globe. Wherever they are, they are star performers. It’s our real strength.”

Harshit Singh can be reached-

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/official.harshitsingh

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/harshit__.singh/?hl=en

Twitter- https://twitter.com/harshit__1994

LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/in/harshit-singh-educationalist/

Website- www.harshitsinghofficial.com