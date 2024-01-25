Nushrratt, Dia, and Aditi Grace Dadasaheb Phalke Awards Press Meet 2024

The countdown for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 has begun! Ahead of the prestigious awards ceremony, a press conference was held in the host city of Mumbai on January 24.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, 24 January, 2024: India’s most prestigious award ceremony, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, is on the horizon, promising another year of cinematic evolution. Prior to the highly anticipated evening, a star-studded Press Conference was held at Taj Lands End, where luminaries like Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza and Nushrratt Bharuccha graced the occasion.

Nushrratt Bharuccha took center stage, unveiling the first-ever special projection for an award ceremony. The video showcased the prestigious DPIFF 2024 trophy, building anticipation for the upcoming annual award ceremony. It took viewers on a sparkling tour of Mumbai, celebrating the collaborative spirit of cinema.

The conference was attended by notable personalities from the Film and Television Industry, representatives from the affiliated brand partners along with several media personalities. As the host for the evening, Meiyang Chang shed light on the purpose of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, outlining the unshakeable principles as well as the enthusiasm with which the ceremony is held each year. The conference delved into this year’s theme of DPIFF Awards 2024 ‘From Classics To Cutting-Edge: Indian Cinema’s Enduring Journey Through Time’

Aditi Rao Hydari, renowned for her grace and versatility, unveiled the invitation of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, a work of art crafted by Izzhaar. Dia Mirza actively contributed to the panel discussion, enriching the discourse with her insights on the cinematic journey.

The evening also held an insightful Panel Discussion on 'The Transformative Tale of Indian Cinema’ with the profound delegates from the film industry including Dia Mirza, Manish Kalra – Chief Business Officer of ZEE5, Ashish Sehgal – Chief Growth Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Samir Ratanjankar – Senior Vice President, Anil Mishra – MD of DPIFF & Consultative Committee Member, FCI, Minsitry of Consumer Affairs, JioMart and Mayank Shroff – Head of Programming & Distribution, Cinépolis India. Adding a delightful touch to the evening, the team of Khichdi 2 seamlessly integrated into the conference, treating the audience to a small skit that brought laughter and camaraderie to the fore. The letters from the Hon’ble Education Minister of India and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India, in support of the organization’s efforts were also unveiled.

Powered By Partners Acer & Renault, Co-Powered by Partners Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water, JioMart, Haier Appliances & Selected Homme, Telecast Partner ZEE TV, Streaming Partner ZEE5, Tourism Partners Uttar Pradesh Tourism & Punjab Tourism along with other Support Partners were also officially introduced at the Press Conference. The officials further unveiled the distinguished hosts for the upcoming DPIFF Awards Ceremony, Jaaved Jaaferi and Aparshakti Khurana who are all set to take the stage, bringing their charismatic presence to the forefront of the occasion.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 promises an exhilarating cinematic journey, delving into the vast spectrum of Indian cinema from timeless classics to cutting-edge works, showcasing the enduring evolution of this remarkable art form. The ceremony will feature a Tribute to the Nation performance by none other than the renowned Ustad Javed Ali, offering a mesmerizing and soulful musical experience. The occasion will also be graced by the electrifying performance of the legendary Sukhwinder Singh, whose presence promises an unforgettable musical spectacle.

DPIFF relentlessly works towards recognizing and celebrating individuals in the film industry who have exhibited unwavering dedication and exceptional potential through their tireless endeavours. The objective is to cultivate and support the worlds of both cinema and television by promoting education and fostering a cross-cultural understanding. DPIFF firmly upholds the belief that the art of filmmaking, encompassing TV series as well, stands as a potent instrument capable of bringing together diverse cultures and illuminating the common human experience.

