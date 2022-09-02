Nutrigenomics Firm Healeo Nutrition Commences DNA Based Weight Loss Program

Renowned Nutrigenomics and Wellness firm Healeo Nutrition, famous for reversing fatty liver through the client’s genetic data have now started tackling obesity and weight loss through Genetics, by launching DNA Based Weight Loss and Management Program.

Founded by Vineeth V. T. and Rahul M. Pillai, Healeo Nutrition is well known in the wellness fraternity for creating strongest and purest supplements in India as well as launching India’s first DNA based Fatty Liver Reversal Program. They are backed by Oman based Global Group, a multinational Conglomerate specializing in the Healthcare Sector.

“Nutrigenomics may be a relatively new science in India which only the elite crowd has access to,” Says Vineeth V. T., Cofounder of Healeo Nutrition, “but it has been around in US, UK and Europe since 2005, offered by companies like 23&Me, Living DNA, and Circle DNA, and are used to formulate diets for Celebrities, Models, and Athletes. We wanted to bring this to the common man in India to treat diseases suffered by most of our citizens, where we identified fatty liver as the first issue to tackle. Since the launch, we were welcomed with an overwhelming response for the Program, having reversed over 1000 clients successfully. We now want to use the same science to tackle Obesity and Weight Loss, which more than 135 million Indians suffer from.”

As per the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), almost 24% of the Indian Population has a BMI of more than 25, which categorises people into overweight, obese and extremely obese. Once an underweight, malnourished nation, as per a BBC report, India is now breaking into the top 5 countries in terms of Obesity in the past few years.

Rahul M Pillai, Cofounder of Healeo Nutrition says “Weight Management in Obese people is a major challenge today, as there are so many crash and fad diets trending in social media. At its best, it gives minimal results and at its worst, it permanently damages the metabolism of the person which leads to extreme and unsustainable fluctuations in weight. This is why we at Healeo Nutrition takes a DNA based approach where we can study the body type of the individual at the genetic level to figure out the exact foods, exercises and routines the person must follow in order to get fast, effective and sustainable results. This type of lifestyle change will be easy to follow as well as it is personalised to the person following it, as every body type is different and unique.”

The program begins with the sample blood collection by the phlebotomist from the client’s home, when is then sent to the genetic labs for DNA Sequencing. Using DNA Microarray technology, a raw DNA report is generated which is then analysed and interpreted by an extensive team of bioinformaticians to prepare a GSA Report with Polygenic Risk Scores.

The Nutrigenomics team at Healeo Nutrition, then use this report to prepare a precision diet and exercise plan for the client, which targets specific weight loss areas. The program is held virtually through their app, where the client can see their meal plans and log in their diet with a click of a button. The team at Healeo Nutrition closely monitors the daily development of the clients while also providing weekly consultations, unlimited chat and call support, and hand-held supervision throughout the program.

Healeo Nutrition has also been inducted into the exclusive Amazon Launchpad Program and their Liver Forte Supplement has been one of the best-selling Liver Supplements in Amazon. As part of their social initiative, Vineeth and Rahul have also pledged a portion of the revenue from Healeo Nutrition to Cuddles Foundation, an NGO based in Mumbai that treats children suffering from Cancer.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in the same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.

The information does not constitute medical/health advice.