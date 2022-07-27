Nuvocotto reveals their best terracotta projects till date!

Nuvocotto doesn't only rhyme with terracotta, but it's truly synonymous with the word. Quality products, excellent service, new launches, upgraded clay items, a wide product range, etc., Nuvocotto checks off everything. Well, to date, this leading terracotta brand has provided its authentic products in the making of different houses, offices, cafes, clubs, buildings, and many other structures. And now, Nuvocotto has shared their most amazing projects to date.

These are the creative works of some exceptionally talented architects using terracotta products. The motto behind listing these projects was to give you an insight into how you can use Nuvocotto products to develop a creative and unique space.

1. The Green and Terracotta Architecture

Rajesh Shivaram used the beautiful Nuvocotto Ziegel brick tile from Nuvocotto to create a simple yet soothing facade. This is a perfect blend of Nuvocotto clay products and the greenery of nature. This proves that Nuvocotto products are to complement the beauty of nature.

2. The Ethnic Charm

Again, architect Rajesh Shivaram created a very unique and cosy reading space using Nuvocotto wall tiles. The authentic and traditional home decor items and an orange-grey chair perfectly blend with the Nuvocotto wall tiles. There is no doubt why they added this to their most loved projects.

3. The Courtyard

1Leapingfrog Studio used Nuvocotto jaalis to build this unquestionably magnificent courtyard. The jaalis at the top and side walls with alternate blocks and black outlines created a very beautiful look. They redefined creativity using the most loved Nuvocotto jaalis.

4. Light and Shadow

Speaking of the jaalis, Nuvocotto has always highlighted how one can use different patterns of jaalis creatively. But this one is clearly bewildering! Designed by Sona Reddy, the beautiful Nuvocotto jaalis were simply put together to create a wall. The light passing through these modest patterns cast shadows on the floor, making it look extraordinary.

5. Flowing Pattern

Bodhi Design Studio used terracotta jaalis from Nuvocotto to build this stupefying internal court that not only allowed ventilation but also provided visual comfort to the outside greenery.

Nuvocotto has so much to offer when it comes to amplifying the beauty of your home. To get some more ideas and inspiration on how to use Nuvocotto products, you can scroll through their social media pages. Living in the market for over 23 years, this leading terracotta company has emerged as one of the best clay products brands in India. They have 40 plus dealers and franchises from states like Gujarat, Assam, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and more.

