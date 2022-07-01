NVIDIA AI Learning and Research Center launched at GL Bajaj Campus

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a technology that is revolutionising every aspect of existence. It's a versatile tool that allows people to rethink how they integrate data, evaluate it, and use the insights to make better decisions. In the sphere of artificial intelligence and machines, there is enormous promise. To help students benefit from these opportunities, the NVIDIA AI Learning and Research Center has been established at the GL Bajaj campus. Dr. K Sivan, ex-Chairman of ISRO, eminent scientist, and India's Rocket Man, inaugurated the institute on June 8, 2022. GL Bajaj is the first and only institute in Uttar Pradesh to install this server, out of all the AKTU institutes. This server is used to teach students at prestigious colleges throughout the world, including the University of Chicago, MIT University, and the University of New York, among others. Dr. Sivan lauded the GL Bajaj Institute for taking this step. Mr.Pankaj Agarwal, Vice Chairman of the Institute, stated in his welcoming address “GL Bajaj Institute is committed to offering excellent resources. This is GL Bajaj's first foray into the field of artificial intelligence. Following that, GL Bajaj plans to provide training not just to GL Bajaj students, but also to individuals outside the institute .Along with this, training programmes for faculty will be organized in partnership with industry, and AI research will be advanced through collaboration with international universities and research organizations.” He also added “The server in this centre is worth Rs. 2 crores and has a capacity 250 times that of a standard server. It is commonly employed by large firms in the AI field.”

How will the AI Learning and Research Center help GLBians?

For India's IT sector and start-up ecosystem, the AI revolution represents a huge opportunity. This will necessitate efforts on two fronts:

1. Create an AI talent pool that is "industry-ready."

2. Encourage AI research in our universities.

Higher education centres in India will be crucial in accomplishing this goal. Institutes that take the lead in AI will stand out and secure their position as important partners to industry and government.

The GL Bajaj Institute intends to develop an environment that aids in AI, ML, and other futuristic technologies training, upskilling, reskilling, and research. The addition of this lab is GL Bajaj's first step in that approach.

It will assist GL Bajaj students in obtaining better employment opportunities.

According to the World Economic Forum, 97 million new AI employment might be created by 2025. The fast growth of AI technology, from Cortana to self-driving cars, shows no indications of abating. Artificial intelligence covers a wide range of topics, including search engine algorithms, robots, and much more.

It will empower AI-trained GLBians in developing long-term solutions Artificial intelligence (AI) is a forward-thinking technology that aims to improve people's lives. As a result, AI GLBians who have been trained can assist in the development of surgical robots, wildfire-monitoring drones, and naturally speaking robotic personal assistants, among other things.

It will contribute to the Indian economy : By 2025, experts estimate that the worldwide AI software market will be worth $126 billion. A 2019 Gartner survey indicates 37% of business enterprises already implement AI in their workplaces.

: By 2025, experts estimate that the worldwide AI software market will be worth $126 billion. A 2019 Gartner survey indicates 37% of business enterprises already implement AI in their workplaces. What kinds of jobs can an AI professional expect to get? Data scientist, Machine learning engineer, Software engineer, Robotics engineer, Self-driving vehicle engineer, and other artificial intelligence-related jobs are in high demand. However, the list does not end there. Biologists, professional gamers, content creators, designers, astronomers, physicists, and business analysts are all influenced by AI. Meta, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Netflix, Google, and Apple are among the top firms with AI jobs.

"In order to create a workforce that is AI-enabled in the twenty-first century, we must educate individuals at a large scale. As a result, we feel that teaching all of our students across the college will significantly contribute to the growth of this workforce." Mr. Agarwal concludes.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.