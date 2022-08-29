Obeetee Carpets X Valaya Home by JJ Valaya

September 2, 2022 promises to be a special day in the Obeetee calendar - the brand not only launches their largest flagship store in New Delhi, but also launches their fifth designer under the Proud to be Indian Series – JJ Valaya. The new collection, aptly titled Kapurthala – from Kashmir to Marseilles comprises 14 unique designs of luxury silk carpets conceptualised by JJ Valaya and created by Obeetee. The design philosophy traces the journey of the jamawar or paisley from its origin in Kashmir to its European avatar in Marseilles, France. OBEETEE'S Proud to be Indian initiative was launched to combine the visions of celebrated Indian designers with the brand’s unparalleled craftsmanship. Following a series of collections with Shantanu & Nikhil, Abraham & Thakore, Raghavendra Rathore, and Tarun Tahiliani, this collection with JJ Valaya is going to be one for the books, and the first glimpse of the collection will be available for an exclusive preview at the launch event on September 2, 2022.

Founded in 1920, OBEETEE is one of the oldest and largest hand-woven rug companies in not only India but also the world. As a brand that is symbolic of craftsmanship and excellence, OBEETEE has presented magnificent handmade rugs to the world for over a century. With a hundred year legacy under its wing, OBEETEE aspires to add life to each home and continues to make strides in the world of art and design.

Ms. Angelique Dhama, CEO, OBEETEE RETAIL

JJ Valaya is a leading Indian designer who needs no introduction. The brand, VALAYA HOME was introduced in 1996 with the notion of creating elegant luxury in home environments with the same approach used by the designer to dress generations of women and men. This pioneering project in the luxury home sector saw for the very first time, a fashion house launch a dedicated Home label in India.

Ms. Angelique Dhama, CEO, OBEETEE RETAIL, said, “OBEETEE’s new flagship store in Delhi is designed to help our customers embark on this unforgettable journey and truly experience all that OBEETEE stands for. What makes this launch even more special is the unveiling of our PTBI Collection with JJ Valaya. The exemplary vision and unparalleled craftsmanship behind this collection are revolutionary and we can’t wait to share it with the world soon.”

So, brace yourself Delhi, as you are about to get a new flair of opulence, tradition and design this September.

Visit the Obeetee Carpets store at: Obeetee Carpets, First Floor, Front Side, KH No: 253-54, Opposite Metro Pillar No. 57, Sultanpur, MG Road, New Delhi – 110030.

For more information, visit the website.

