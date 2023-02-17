Odisha: Explore India’s Best Kept Secret Through Eco Retreat

If you are one of those who want to enjoy the best of both worlds - nature and luxury - there can’t be a better idea than ‘Glamping’ or Glamorous Camping. Odisha Tourism’s Eco Retreat is one such initiative that’ll enable you to enjoy a swanky glamping experience. From enchanting beaches and picturesque hill stations to amazing wildlife areas, choose one or choose many from among seven exotic locations this year for an ultimate glamorous escapade

The wait is finally over as the 4th edition of Eco Retreat Odisha comes with luxury, adventure, local culture, mouth-watering Odia cuisine, folk music and dance. This time, Eco Retreat Odisha has expanded its base to seven beautiful locations in Odisha – Konark, Putsil, Sonapur, Daringbadi, Bhitarkanika, Satkosia and Hirakud with a total inventory of about 220 luxury tents, offering an unparalleled glamping experience.

Inaugurated by Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik on December 01, 2022, Eco Retreat is the State Tourism Department’s flagship camping event for tourists who want to explore and experience nature. Visitors will be treated to cultural performances, guided tours to nearby destinations of nature, culture, historic and architectural importance, and other recreational activities including adrenaline-inducing water sports, ATV rides, beach volleyball, archery and much more.

Developed as a model for sustainable tourism, this event is for those who believe in responsible travel and tourism without compromising on self-indulgence.

The glamping package starts from Rs7,500 for two inclusive of all meals and one adventure activity. You can choose to stay in various tents like Deluxe Swiss Cottage, Premium Swiss Cottage, Royal Luxury Swiss Cottage or Presidential Suite.

So, shed those travel inhibitions and gear up for an ultimate glamorous escapade.

For adrenaline seekers, Konark is ideal for parasailing, ATV rides, beach volleyball, archery and much more

KONARK

Set on the idyllic Ramchandi Beach, this glam camp promises mesmerising views of the magnificent Bay of Bengal. Visitors here will be treated to cultural performances, guided tours to nearby destinations of nature, culture, historic and architectural importance. For adrenaline seekers, this site is ideal for parasailing and indulging in other water sports activities, ATV rides, beach volleyball, archery and much more. Visits to the Konark Sun Temple, Konark Museum, and Balukhand Sanctuary are a must and so is the ride to the Golden Beach in Puri, which was recently re-certified as a Blue Flag Beach. Guests interested in art and crafts can visit Raghurajpur - a heritage crafts village where every household is an art gallery in itself. After a hectic day outdoors, return to the luxurious campsite and unwind at a beach shack or put your feet up and relax in the air-conditioned tent for an indulgent end to the day.

Satkosia spreads along the magnificent gorge over the mighty Mahanadi river

SATKOSIA

Satkosia spreads along the magnificent gorge over the mighty Mahanadi river. Beauty of this gorge is that this is the meeting point of two bio-geographic regions of India – the Deccan Peninsula and the Eastern Ghats. This biodiversity rich hotspot houses the Satkosia Tiger Reserve and this glamping retreat rests camouflaged on the banks of the Mahanadi river next to the tiger sanctuary - a perfect destination for anyone who wants to experience luxury in the lap of nature. Offering visitors the best of adventure and leisure, the retreat is also great for those who want to explore the natural wonders the region has to offer. One can go on a boat ride into the river Mahanadi, which in itself is an exciting river safari. Satkosia Gorge Sanctuary is famous for birding where one can witness hundreds of species of birds as well as wild animals. Other activities at the camp include volleyball, archery, rifle shooting, cultural performances, etc.

The Bhitarkanika National Park is also a Ramsar Site and the second-largest mangrove ecosystem of India

BHITARKANIKA

Who wouldn’t want to escape from the humdrum of a busy monotonous life? This is Eco Retreat at Pentha Beach inside the Bhitarkanika National Park is surrounded by a casuarina forest. The Bhitarkanika National Park is also a Ramsar Site and the second-largest mangrove ecosystem of India. The wetlands house the largest variety of mangrove species in India along with the largest number of saltwater crocodiles in the Indian sub-continent, monitor lizards, eight varieties of kingfisher, has one of the largest heronry in India and acts as a feeding ground for migratory birds during winter. One can also go on a boat safari along the creeks of Bhitarkanika to spot this exquisite wildlife or opt for a trip to the nearby turtle sanctuary at Gahirmatha Beach where the lovely Olive Ridley turtles come to nest every year. Other activities on offer here include water sports such as jet skiing, banana boat rides, ATV rides on beach, etc.

Sonapur is one of the most exquisite beaches on the east coast

SONAPUR

Located right on the confluence of the river Bahuda and the Bay of Bengal, and bang on Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, Sonapur is one of the most exquisite beaches on the east coast. Pristine, virgin and picturesque – even these three adjectives fall short to describe the beauty of this southern-most beach in Odisha. Glamp at this retreat to find your inner peace and beauty or indulge in taking that perfect insta-worthy shot. Sunbathe at the beach, enjoy some water sports activities or gorge on some delicious sea food while gazing at the setting sun. Nearby attractions include the port town Berhampur, with its rich maritime history; Potagarh Fort, Tampara Lake, and the famous Gopalpur-on-Sea and Lighthouse.

Putsil in Koraput welcomes all those who love to live among the clouds

PUTSIL

Putsil in Koraput welcomes all those who love to live among the clouds. This table top mountain destination lies at the base of Deomali hill range of the Eastern Ghats. Staying here is like living inside a landscape scenery, just like the one you set as your desktop wallpaper. The location is so picturesque that you’d want to stay numerous days just to wake up to the gorgeous view of clouds gliding through the hills and valleys. Ideal for para gliding and trekking, this Eco Retreat destination will arouse the adventurer within you and if not, the nearby scenic attractions like Duduma and Rani Duduma Waterfalls, lush green valleys and the indigenous tribal communities will surely inspire the poet within you.

Built across the mighty Mahanadi river, the main attraction of this Eco Retreat is Asia’s longest earthen dam Hirakud

HIRAKUD

Built across the mighty Mahanadi river, the main attraction of this Eco Retreat is Asia’s longest earthen dam Hirakud. Nestled between Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary and the reservoir, this glamping site offers an opportunity to explore the vibrant culture of Western Odisha and delectable traditional Odia cuisine. Widely known for its exquisite handloom and handicrafts, the place will force you to go on a shopping spree. The presiding deity of the area is Maa Samaleswari and one can even catch the evening light and sound show at Maa Samaleswari Temple located nearby. Expect guided treks into the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary or find your wild side from a range of exciting water sports activities like parasailing, jet skiing, banana boat rides, etc. After a day full of exciting activities, witness a cultural evening with beautiful folk performances before retiring for a luxurious night at a capacious swiss cottage that comes replete with every modern amenity.

Perfect for those looking to luxuriate in tranquil environs, this eco retreat’s itinerary includes visits to Dasingbadi waterfall, and Daringbadi coffee garden

DARINGBADI

Daringbadi hill station is surrounded by beautiful valleys and plateaus. Dotted with pine forests, coffee and pepper plantations this campsite incredibly scenic. Perfect for those looking to luxuriate in tranquil environs, this eco retreat’s itinerary includes visits to Dasingbadi waterfall, and Daringbadi coffee garden. You can even visit nearby picture-perfect destinations such as Belghar – a place land locked by green mountains popularly known as the land of Hills and Waterfalls, Ushabati valley to spot huge gathering of peacocks, Putudi waterfall and Mandasaru (also known as silent valley) for that solitude amidst nature or interact with the local tribe ‘Kutia Kandha’. Other recreational activities on offer include rifle shooting, archery, bicycling, and yoga on the hills, etc.

So, travel aficionados, these are some of the best glamping locations in Odisha that you must check out when planning your next trip. Just remember, there is a lot to look forward to in Odisha, including blue beaches, gorgeous hills, mystifying forest reserves, and adrenaline-pumping activities.

We advise you to plan your trip as soon as possible because this three-month event is about to conclude. To know more about the Eco Retreat Odisha visit https://www.odishaecoretreats.com and to book your tickets you can log on to www.bookodisha.com

