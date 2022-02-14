Of dangals, pahalwans and the dark world of crime

Cast: Rudraneil Sengupta, Jonathan Selvaraj, Ramphal Mann, Maha Singh Rao, Ajit Singh, Neeraj Thakur, Ashok Chand

Director: Niyatha Shekar

Wrestling has been a popular sport in India since ancient times. From Bhima of Mahabharata to Hanuman of Ramayana, these much-loved characters were considered the greatest wrestlers of all times. But, over the years, this age-old India sport has developed a dark underbelly as pahalwans have turned goons and have come to be associated with extortions and crime.

Exposing the dark side of pahalwani is the latest series to hit the virtual screen, Dangals of Crime – The Untold Truth about Indian Wrestling. The full of heart, two part web series is a mix of humour and pathos which will be enjoyed by both wrestling enthusiasts and non-fans.

The first episode transports the viewers straight to Chhatrasal Akhada in the National Capital city of Delhi – the mecca of Indian wrestling where pahalwans are shown wrestling in traditional mud arenas.

“Pahalwan ka matlab samaaj ka pehla insaan. Ek pehelwan mein taakat hai. Taakat ka durupyog karenge to taakat saath chhod degi (A wrestler is the first person of the community. He has a lot of strength. But, if we misuse this power, then it will leave our side.”

Through a unique documentary style of interviews with real-world people who have been in close contact with the world of pahalwans and akharas over the past few years, we are initiated into their world too as we hear first-hand accounts of their joys and travails, ebbs and highs.

The people are real – former police commissioner Ashok Chand, author Rudraneil Sengupta, former wrestling coach of Chhatrasal Stadium Ramphal Mann, coaches Maha Singh Rao and Ajit Singh, noted journalists Jonathan Selvaraj and Neeraj Thakur, to name a few. Their narratives are backed with news clippings of pahalwans who have turned into local goons and have come to be involved in crimes, or are infamous for nasty bloody fights in local akharas.

“The criminal world and wrestling world have co-existed always in a state of balance and continue to co-exist. If their energy is not channelised properly, it will go in the wrong direction,” we are told early on, to set the mood of what is going to follow.

Dangal, literally a local wrestling tournament, is a sport that is rooted in its ruralness and people take a lot of pride in the fact that their village is organising a dangal. But, it is this origin that has become one of the problems for Indian wrestlers, who have all come out of these mud arenas. They are used to wrestling in the mud and are suddenly expected to switch to competing on mats when they enter the international wrestling landscape.

So, those who can’t make it at the competitive level get picked up by politicians or criminal groups to do intimidation for them. This is how they make their foray into the dark world of crime.

What sets Dangals of Crime apart from several other films made on wrestling is its treatment of the subject. The story is woven around interviews, VoxPops and anecdotes. The realism of the pehelwans and their accounts hit you straight in the heart.

There are no dramatic actors or made up scenes. We hear the accounts straight from ‘real’ people in a unique bilingual interview style as they sit in ‘real’ locations from akharas, government offices or homes. This is backed by ‘real’ newspaper headlines and archival footage of prime time television news bulletins.

The second part of the series delves deeper into the connections and tries to deconstruct the links between the two worlds of wrestling and crime and what drives these sportspersons to cross over to the dark side. And as it does that, we are also shown a window of exit in the form of systemic changes that are needed in this ecosystem to retain this age-old sport in its true spirit.

The two part series digs beneath the surface to explore Indian wrestling’s insidious links to subterfuge, violence and crime, and whether the sport can repair its tarnished reputation to find a way back to its ideals of fairness and honour.

All on all, Dangals of Crime is able to drive home the message that it has set out to spread – the untold truth about Indian wrestling. At two episodes – each under 30 minutes – it makes for a good weekend watch. You will not be disappointed.