OHHHHO Sri Raj Bhowmik to Celebrate 100 Million Lives with a Unique Documentary

OHHHHO Sri Raj Bhowmik celebrates 22 years of selfless global humanitarian service this year with the release of Journey of a Hundred Million Lives, a documentary produced by RAJ BHOWMIK DIGITAL: https://www.youtube.com/HHSRIRAJBHOWMIK. His noble work has touched the lives of over 100 million people in 93 countries across every continent.



To commemorate this momentous occasion and honor His matchless service, RAJ BHOWMIK DIGITAL announces plans for a global release of a unique solo orchestral composition that will be recorded with a distinguished musical ensemble and filmed at one of the world’s most picturesque venues and locations.

A call for global auditions for female vocalists has been announced via a global press release today.



The winner of this audition will sign a recording contract and win a fully paid travel and performance ticket, and the opportunity to perform at a globally renowned venue alongside a grand 100-piece Symphony orchestra. The winner will also get the opportunity to participate in press conferences, news interviews, and other promotional activities, thereby gaining instant fame and recognition.



The song is written and composed by OHHHHO Sri Raj Bhowmik, and has been adapted from one of His acclaimed poems. The song describes the anguish, the grief, and the suffering that women and young girls have been subjected to for centuries, during the times of war and conflict.



OHHHHO Sri Raj Bhowmik’s unique composition sheds light on the fact that the civilized world still lacks a set of international accords and regulations to shelter, protect and defend the oppressed. This Song will raise awareness of this issue on international forums.



A RAJ BHOWMIK DIGITAL spokesperson said, “We think we have in our hands a masterpiece in the making; hence we will leave no stone unturned in aiming for this song to reach the Grammy nominations next year.This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for talented women singers to perform with a globally renowned orchestra and to sing for all those women and girl-children who did not get a platform to speak about their centuries-long suffering. We invite all those singers who have the talent, confidence, and poise needed for such an exceptional venture. This is their chance to become the next music sensation.”



How to apply for the global audition:

Visit https://RAJBHOWMIK.com/global-audition for detailson how to apply

The last date for applications is NOVEMBER 22nd, 2022



About OHHHHO Sri Raj Bhowmik



OHHHHO Sri Raj Bhowmik is a global philanthropic and social service personality who has touched the lives of millions for over two decades.And aptly so, He is called the ‘King of a Million Hearts’. On May 10 each year, thousands of volunteers, disciples, friends, and well-wishers from across the world come together to celebrate the Raj Bhowmik Global Compassion Day (RBGCD), an event that has improved and enriched millions of underprivileged needy and poor people, without discrimination on the basis of race, religion, color, caste, creed or national origin.



In the past, OHHHHO Sri Raj Bhowmik has been invited by Harvard University as a Key-Note speaker and has authored a few books including CORPORitual, published by Macmillan. He has been a professional sportsperson in addition to being a lyricist, poet, painter, composer, and producer. He has founded several institutions including the SAHHEAL Counseling and Wellness Centers, the prestigious SAHHEAL Learning Studios which collaborates with investors for growing their counseling businesses worldwide, and has also founded The Soulbath Peace Foundation Centers.



As the World’s most expensive Life Guide, He is an expert not only in helping you regain your lost sunshine smile by relieving you from heart-breaks, sorrow, depression, and agony, but He also possesses an extraordinary and phenomenal ability to convert those negative energies into your most powerful motivators which will propel you towards success and fulfilling your life’s goals.



Websites: www.rajbhowmik.com,www.globalcompassionday.com

Media Contact Details

Sevanthi, Raj Bhowmik Group, mail@rajbhowmik.com

