Oilori: Pioneering Essential Oils in India

Young, purposeful, and firmly linked to their roots, Aanisa Tramboo and Owais Gore are already making waves with Oilori, their up-and-coming essential oils brand that fosters the connection between nature and wellbeing. The Mumbai-based duo founded the wellness company after discovering a common passion for clean, healthy living and a desire to give back to the cultures that raised them. Oilori is an ode to Kashmir, its mountains, valleys, people, and culture.



“In Kashmir, people live slowly. They use home remedies when they are sick, spend a lot of time outdoors, and cook warm, nourishing foods that feed the soul,” says cofounder Aanisa Tramboo, who hails from the chinar-lined city of Srinagar. “I wanted to extract that Kashmiri essence of warmth, vitality, and wholesomeness and share it with the world.”

Why Taking it Slow may be the Fastest Way to Wellbeing

“People seem to have forgotten how to breathe,” says Tramboo, hinting at one of the reasons she decided to launch Oilori. A certified doctor with a Master’s in Public Health, she developed a line of essential oils after noting that patients with very mild complaints turned too often to medication or over-the-counter remedies. “Things had become worse in the period during and after Covid, which combined isolation and work stress with excessive social media usage and an overload of information. Post-covid lifestyles seem to have become even more hectic to compensate for the time lost in between.”

For Tramboo, a large part of addressing this problem lies in changing mindsets. Oilori is a strong proponent for slow living, which propagates the idea of being more conscious of your surroundings, taking on only what you can manage and focusing on your body awareness. According to Laura Malloy, director of the successful aging program at Harvard-affiliated Benson-Henry Institute for Mind Body Medicine, slow living, “can help you become less forgetful about recent actions, like whether you locked the front door, turned off the stove, or took your medicine.”

Smell: A Thoughtful Act

Using an essential oil necessarily makes you pause and take a few moments to breathe. It is an act we all need to do more often in the day. "Even the action of uncapping the bottle and rolling the oil onto your skin is very therapeutic,” says Tramboo, who is quick to point out that Oilori products are not a replacement for medication and that patients with complaints must consult doctors. However, she believes strongly that leading a slower lifestyle, paying closer attention to our body, and practicing nurturing self-care rituals are keys to longevity.



For Tramboo and her partner Owais Gore, Oilori is not just a product. It is a lifestyle that embraces the idea that small, daily acts can have lifelong benefits. “What I like especially about essential oils is that the effects are mild but lasting. It is a small difference that can change our mood and gently point us in the right direction.” This idea of easy, slow, and consistent is one of the key concepts of this growing start-up, and might just be the answer to our problems. “Slow down and smell the roses” is the literary essence of this scientific lifesty.

