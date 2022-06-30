Okinawa Autotech announces its 'MEGA FACTORY' launch to create an EV Ecosystem

Okinawa Autotech, the number one selling electric two-wheeler brand in India, has announced the launch of its mega factory in Karoli, Rajasthan. It will be one of the most comprehensive units in India, and the first such attempt made in the country by an electric two-wheeler company. Targeting to meet the unprecedented demand for electric two-wheelers in the country, the mega factory will roll out 1 million units each year. The Karoli unit will be fully operational from October 2023.

This is the company's third plant after their two huge factories in Rajasthan. The mega factory will have state-of-the-art production facilities, which is a significant step towards creating an integrated EV (electric vehicles) ecosystem in the country. This mega factory will be spread across 30 acres of vast land and will provide employment to more than 5000 people. This plant in Karoli is slated to be the largest, fully integrated electric two-wheeler plant ever in India. The factory will see a massive investment of 500 crore.

With the vision of ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made for India’ in place, this plant will be fully automatic for manufacturing electric two-wheelers, along with the automation for power train manufacturing. This plant will consist of in-house automatic robotic battery manufacturing unit, along with an in-house motor and controller plant. There will be robotic automation of plastic body parts molding and a state-of-the-art paint shop to facilitate the localization in the production process, and it will continue this status through this mega plant.

The factory will be pivotal in meeting the unprecedented rise in demand for electric two-wheelers in the country. In addition, it positions Okinawa as a pioneer in the sector, as it will not only resolve the demand for electric vehicles by ramping up the production, but also concentrate on the innovation needed to revolutionize the entire sector, such as improving the R&D facility, warehouse, and supplier park.

The mega factory will witness the making of global futuristic products. According to the current joint venture with Tacita, which consists of two product lines scooters and motorcycles – both meant for domestic as well as international markets, the manufacturing of the entire range of EVs will be rolled out from this plant in Karoli.

“As the market leader in the electric two-wheeler segment, we are committed to addressing the most significant issues faced by the sector. The R&D facilities planned in the mega factory will be futuristic to ensure we meet the sector's demand ahead,” says Jeetender Sharma, Founder and MD, Okinawa Autotech. “The mega factory will not only concentrate on the manufacturing of vehicles. It will also have a supplier park that will take account of motor, controllers, battery packs and other electrical parts meant to support the complete EV ecosystem,” he added.

Okinawa Autotech is one of the fastest-growing electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India. In fact, it is the first company in the electric two-wheeler segment to have a joint venture with an international brand Tacita to accelerate its growth toward electric mobility with a view to establishing itself as “Desh Ka EV” (the country’s preferred EV). Okinawa Autotech delivers smart, innovative, stylish, comfortable, and energy-efficient vehicles at affordable prices.

Aiming to put India on the global EV map with its revolutionary products, Okinawa Autotech is the first Indian company to get a FAME II subsidy from the government of India. It is the first company with a mission to drive the present towards a sustainable future and to further propel the government’s ‘Make in India’ Initiative. With a widespread network of 500+ dealers across India, Okinawa caters to not only metro cities but goes beyond to reach Tier-2, Tier-3, and rural regions of the country.

