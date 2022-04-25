Okinawa: Way of saying they care

With the ongoing debate on the current functionality and practicality of the electric 2-wheeler, we reached out to Okinawa about what are the myths of running and owning the electric vehicles in Indian weather and road conditions.

What makes Okinawa - A Responsible Brand?

Okinawa's top priority is the safety of its customers. As a result, the company continues to raise awareness about battery usage through its online and offline collateral. One of such campaigns is the Power Pack Check Up Camps. The company has considered it an important corporate responsibility to further enhance customer safety and confidence in using electric -2- wheelers. Okinawa Autotech strongly advises its customers to be extremely vigilant and cautious when it comes to electric vehicles and batteries. Through its service campaigns like ‘Mileage Ka Maharaja and Power Pack Check Up Camps’ the company advises its customers on several crucial aspects regarding the health of their vehicles and the power packs, the customers are educated on facets such as, use only OEM-specified chargers for specific battery types and not to interchange or use non-genuine chargers. If the battery becomes hot, emits odor, deforms, or exhibits any other abnormal behavior while in use, please immediately stop all operations, isolate and store it separately. Side by side also notify your nearest dealer. Charge the battery for not more than 2 hours and only with a 240-volt, 15-amp socket with proper earthing and wiring connections. It is advisable not to charge the battery in humid conditions, any wet area and under direct sunlight. Battery storage is also of prime importance, it should be kept in a clean, dry and ventilated area away from any corrosive and flammable substance.

What are the Customer Awareness Initiatives undertaken by Okinawa?

‘Mileage Ka Maharaja’ is one awareness campaign that has gained immense popularity among users. The campaign is designed to spread awareness of battery handling, bursting all the myths and easy adoption of the electric-2-wheelers in the Indian market. This enforces the alignment of our motto “WE DELIVER WHAT WE PROMISE”. “Satisfied customers are the only future for any business and we have to be the most delighted player in the eye of the customers. This could not have been possible without the support of our dealers”, comments Founder & MD, Mr. Jeetender Sharma, Okinawa Autotech. As part of the larger programme, the company has organized more than 100 rallies in the last 4 months for its customers. Company authorized dealerships provided free vehicle health checkups as well as mileage testing based on voltage drop calculations. In addition, a seminar on dry washing and vehicle maintenance is also held to educate the customers. Educating our customer for Power Pack usages and maintenance is essential. The Power Pack Check Up camps have helped in promoting face-to-face engagement with our customers, out of the 1.5 lakh vehicles already running on road, to reinforce critical areas of battery maintenance and safety. The purpose of these camps is to provide the customers with complete vehicle checkup, especially electrical connections, and battery connectors through our dedicated service team.

Okinawa engineers inspecting a scooter for quality checks

Quick Battery Health Tips

-Use only OEM-specified chargers.

-Store your battery at room temperature.

-Totally avoid high-pressure water cleaning.

-Do not charge the battery within 1 hour after use.

-If the battery is not used for an extended period of time (more than one month), we suggest that you disconnect it and charge when required.

-Do not leave the battery at 5% power for an extended period of time.

-While taking out the battery and putting it back, make sure that the cable connection is tight and not loose.

-Keep a regular lookout for any external damage on the battery case as it can be hazardous.

Okinawa

Charger Health Tips

-Ensure that the charger plug on both sides is not loose and there is no sparking /heating in the mains socket.

-While charging – first plug the battery side followed by the AC plug side. Post charging – first unplug the AC plug side then the battery side.

-Ensure the ignition switch is in OFF position when your electric- 2-Wheeler is being charged.

The Article has been written by Arun Changrani (arun.changrani@hindustantimes.com).