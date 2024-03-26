OKX Referral Code is OKDXB: $1000 As Signup & Lowest Fee

OKX referral code is OKDXB to claim $1000 as signup bonus. Users can register on OKX crypto exchange and enjoy lowest fee on spot and futures trading and extra discount with holding native token OKB.

Are you looking for extra bonuses on crypto exchanges? Well, you can register in OKX exchange and claim the bonuses of up to $10,000 for mystery boxes by using the referral code ‘OKDXB’. Yes, it will be a surprising reward for crypto enthusiasts after becoming a part of this crypto exchange.

Today, crypto exchanges are giving users different types of offers and rewards so that they can become a part of their community. Moreover, they are offering numerous features, which makes their trading process seamless.

As we know many crypto exchanges are available online and we cannot register on any exchange without their information. That's why this article provides a detailed and comprehensive guide of the OKX crypto exchange and how you can benefit with its referral code while signing up on that exchange.

OKX REFERRAL CODE 2024

OKX Referral Code 2024 is OKDXB

What is OKX Referral Code?

To have exclusive advantage of OKX use referral code OKDXB. Before we get to know about the OKX Referral offer, let's understand what the OKX exchange is. Basically, it is a digital assets crypto exchange that allows users to trade in different cryptocurrencies. Moreover, OKX is offering numerous trading options such as margin trading, futures, mining pools, NFT marketplaces for artists.

The OKX Referral code allows users to earn a mystery box by referring more people in this exchange. The mystery box could contain anything that will help in trading.

If a user is joining OKX exchange with your referral code, then you will get a mystery box. Thereafter, if they are making the deposits of up to $50 then both of you will get another mystery box. The number of mystery boxes depends on the person you are referring to this exchange.

Benefits of OKX Referral Code

There are numerous benefits of using OKX Referral code. Let’s learn about some of them.

Embark on an Exciting Crypto Adventure:

Dive into the world of cryptocurrency with OKX's Mystery Boxes, where thrilling surprises await! These mystery boxes are packed with coveted crypto prizes like BTC, ADA, SOL, and exclusive vouchers that slash your fees, ensuring an exhilarating experience for both you and your friend.

Double the Thrills with Referral Rewards:

When your friend uses your referral code to sign up and logs in to the OKX app within a month, both of you will receive a mystery box filled with surprises. But the excitement doesn't end there – if your friend makes a single deposit or purchase of at least $50 worth of crypto within a month, another mystery box packed with crypto prizes awaits!

Welcome Bonus Delight:

Just for signing up on the OKX platform, you'll receive a generous $10 welcome bonus. It's a fantastic way to kickstart your crypto journey and explore all that OKX has to offer.

Redeem Your Rewards with Ease:

To claim your rewards, simply head to the "Referral" page and open your mystery boxes. Each box contains a surprise reward waiting to be unveiled. But remember, you can only open one box at a time, so choose wisely! Keep an eye on the timer ticking away – if you don't open the box before time runs out, the opportunity will vanish.

Seize Your Prizes:

Upon opening a mystery box, you'll discover the exciting reward that awaits you. Whether it's crypto prizes or fee-reducing vouchers, simply tap on "Claim" to add it to your OKX account. Track your balance and transaction history effortlessly on the "Assets'' page, ensuring you never miss out on your hard-earned rewards.

With OKX's Mystery Boxes, every moment is filled with anticipation and excitement as you uncover valuable crypto treasures. Don't let your rewards slip away – dive into the adventure today and unlock a world of possibilities with OKX!

How to register on a OKX exchange using referral code?

Now let’s learn how to register on OKX exchange using a referral code and claim bonuses.

First of all, users need to visit the official website of OKX exchange or can also download the OKX app from Google Play Store or Apple App store.

Then you have to tap on the Sign up option to start the registration process.

Now you will be required to fill up details like email or phone number and a strong password that you can remember.

Next, the most important thing is to enter the referral code 'OKDXB ', which will help you to claim bonuses and then you can complete the registration process.

Once it is done, now you will be required to complete the verification process by completing KYC and also have to set a password for your fund protection.

Now, if you want to claim bonuses, you will be required to deposit $50 in your wallet. Furthermore, if you are going for advance verification, then you can claim the bonus of mystery box.

This way, users can complete the registration process using a referral code and claim bonuses and rewards on this exchange.

Conclusion

Put OKDXB as OKX referral code and enjoy mystery box. OKX is a trusted crypto exchange that is serving across the globe and has a wide user base because of their enticing features and services. With some attractive bonuses and rewards, users can join this platform and can also become a part of their referral program. Their trading features give users so many benefits through which users can make the most out of it.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.