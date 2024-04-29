Omkar Unveils Exclusive Final Phase of Luxury Apartments in Alta Monte, Malad East

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26: Mumbai’s leading gated residential development brand Omkar Realtors has opened bookings for its balance inventory (Tower B) atAlta Montelocated at Malad East, Mumbai. The 4-towered project, amongst the tallest skyscrapers in western suburbs, houses 1200 spacious apartments and had earlier delivered Towers A, C & D.

Tower B inventory comprises of 2/3/4 BHK apartments ranging from 830-1322 sq.ft carpet area offering a lifetime of panoramic hill views due to being a green zone, and a premium bouquet of 30 lifestyle amenities including the grandest banquet hall in its segment. The offer price is 32,000 per sq.ft carpetarea (all inclusive) with 3 BHK apartments starting at 2.89 crores (all inclusive).The 20:80 developer subvention plan has been introduced that gives home buyers the flexibility topay only 20% now and the rest at the time of Occupancy Certificate (OC) with possession to be given by December 2024. This eases the financial burden of the home buyer, accelerates property acquisition whilst reflecting the developer's commitment in facilitating homeownership.

Actual Photo of the Gym at Lux Lifestyle LA Monte Club at Omkar Alta Monte, Malad East

This 51-storeyed, western suburb’s tallest tower, is an integral part of project Alta Monte, nestled within 6.5 acres of a luxury gated community. The project’s fully functional clubhouse La Monte has been acknowledged as the finest lux lifestyle clubhouse in its segment by the co-existent residents in the project.

Commenting on the launch of Tower B, Mr. Umesh Jandial, Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Omkar Realtors states that Tower B apartments definitely rates amongst the most premium residential inventory within the western suburbs of Mumbai owing to its location, design, views, premium amenities and pricing USPs.

Alta Monte’s plethora of premium lifestyle amenities include private theater, banquet hall, infinity pool with a hill view, sky lounge, fitness center, Jain and Hindu temples, cafeteria, convenience mini supermarket, and multiple sports facilities amongst many others. Project amenities span high-speed elevator access cards, drivers waiting & shower facility, branded fittings & fixtures along with modular kitchen in every apartment.

Situated adjacent Western Express Highway WEH), this project offers a breathtaking vista of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park with a neighbourhood offering several prominent retail establishments, malls, educational institutions, renowned hospitals, and a vibrant nightlife.

According to leading real estate consultancy The Guardians Real Estate Advisory, there’s a huge surge of interest among home buyers from all over Mumbai in the Malad-Goregaon area in the western suburbs. This uptick is primarily attributed to improved connectivity, thanks to the Metro Line 2A running from Dahisar to DN Nagar and Line 7 from Dahisar to Gundavali, Andheri (E). In addition, the Coastal Road is yet another game changer as it will have a significant impact on property prices in the western suburbs, which is expected to rise, spurred by improved connectivity and infra development. These developments have significantly bolstered housing demand by enhancing connectivity, improved ease of travel and reduced travel time substantially.

Omkar Alta Monte’s architectural design is led by renowned international Callison (USA) along with elite brands spanning Schindlers, Fujitec, TOTO, Sleek, Hitachi, Saint Gobain, L&T being associated with the project’s amenities, construction, fittings & fixtures.

