On a Budget? What You'll Pay for Tata Punch, Tiago, Maruti Swift and Hyundai Exter

For Indian car buyers on tight budgets, getting a feature-packed offering without blowing the bank is the goal. Some models achieve this balance between price and features quite well in their respective vehicle segments.

In this blog, we compare the pricing, specs and equipment of range-topping variants of four popular mass-market cars - the Tata Punch micro-SUV, the Maruti Swift hatchback, the Tata Tiago hatchback and the Hyundai Exter micro-SUV. Read on to know exactly how much it costs to buy their fully loaded models!

Tata Punch - Creative MT Petrol

As the flagship trim of Tata's micro-SUV, the Tata Punch Creative MT variant tops the model lineup, offering contemporary styling and abundant features.

Punch Creative MT Petrol Price:

Ex-showroom - Rs. 8.58 lakh

On-road - Rs. 10.61 lakh

Packed inside is a powerful yet efficient 1.2L petrol motor mated to a smooth 5-speed manual, delivering an ARAI mileage of 20.2 km/l.

Some highlight features onboard include:

Automatic AC

Projector headlamps

Push button start

Cruise control

16-inch alloy wheels

As Tata's safest model yet, the Punch punches well above its weight when it comes to safety. It has secured an impressive 5-star rating in Global NCAP's crash tests for adult occupant protection - the highest score awarded to an Indian vehicle yet.

So buyers can truly feel reassured about family security while travelling in the Punch. This class-leading safety performance, combined with its distinctive SUV styling and generous comforts, make the Punch Creative MT petrol a compelling value-for-money package under Rs. 11 lakh on-road.

Maruti Suzuki Swift - ZXi+ AMT Petrol

The popular Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback's range-topping ZXi+ trim with the convenient auto gear shift transmission closes this model's variant lineup by packing in multiple feel-good factors.

Swift ZXi+ AMT Petrol Price:

Ex-showroom - Rs. 8.85 lakh

On-road - Rs. 9.91 lakh

It sports the familiar 1.2L K-series petrol engine, putting out 89.73 bhp power and 113 Nm torque while paired to a 5-speed AMT, promising 23.76 km/l mileage.

Key features encompass:

7-inch touchscreen infotainment

LED projector headlamps

Reverse parking camera

Automatic climate control

Height-adjustable driver's seat

16-inch precision-cut alloy wheels

The well-equipped Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi+ AMT petrol strikes an appealing balance between driving pleasure, convenience and accessibility in a sporty hatchback form factor for the budget-minded buyer.

Tata Tiago - XZ+ AMT Petrol

Sitting atop the Tata Tiago variant lineup is the XZ+ AMT trim available with a 1.2L 3-pot petrol motor putting out a decent 86 bhp. The 5-speed automated manual gearbox manages 19 km/l fuel efficiency.

Tiago XZ+ AMT Petrol Price:

Ex-showroom - Rs. 7.16 lakh

On-road - Rs. 8.28 lakh

Standout creature comforts available here encompass:

Touchscreen infotainment unit

Fully automatic climate control

Rear parking camera

Cooled glovebox

Height-adjustable driver seat

Alloy wheels

With its accessible pricing sliding in just under ₹9 lakh on-road, the Tiago XZ+ AMT petrol presents itself as a value-packed offering. Powering it is a 1.2L 3-cylinder motor that entices with its peppy acceleration and light steering suited to zipping through congested streets. A generous boot space of 242 litres happily gobbles up luggage for airport runs or outstation trips for a family of four.

Hyundai Exter SX (O) MT Petrol

The flagship avatar of Hyundai's micro-SUV challenger is the Exter SX(O) MT trim powered by a sufficiently powerful 83bhp 1.2L petrol paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox returning 19.4 km/l efficiency.

Hyundai Exter SX(O) MT Petrol Price:

Ex-showroom - Rs. 9.75 lakh

On-road - Rs. 11.28 lakh

The abundant comforts make city drives or highway cruises enjoyable:

Touchscreen interface

Wireless phone charger

Sunroof

Cruise control

Paddle shifters (AMT only)

Rear parking camera

17-inch diamond cut alloys

With its tall boy SUV body style and extroverted styling, the Exter's road presence leaves a mark. Offering a strong value proposition with the affordable Hyundai Exter price in India, there's feel-good substance beneath the standout form, too. Occupants enjoy a high driving position, offering confident visibility paired with supportive front seats. Manoeuvring tight spaces is easy courtesy of compact dimensions, while abundantly bolstered dampers smoothen the drive.

Verdict

While all four vehicles cater well to young, budget-focused buyers, two models emerge as stronger contenders in this comparison. The Tata Punch Creative MT petrol at Rs. 10.61 lakh offers a style statement thanks to the butch SUV looks packed with premium trimmings alongside class-leading safety ratings and low cost of ownership.

The Tata Tiago XZ+ AMT at Rs. 8.28 lakh also punches above its weight with generous equipment, engaging performance, sufficient interior space and cushioned ride quality at accessible pricing.

Though the Swift and Exter pack plenty of appeal themselves, the Tata models offer greater all-around value as urban family vehicles for restricted budgets. Their balance between monthly outflows, usable practicality, comfort and feel-good factors tilt the scales in their favour. Test drive all four models yourself to pick the right one that aligns closest with your priorities!

