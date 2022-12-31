US Chickpeas have been around for eons, offering a multitude of nutritional advantages. That said they did not get too much attention except for in quintessential dishes like the Punjabi Choley or the Mediterranean Falafel and Hummus. But off late, eating them in various ways is gaining admiration from relishing them as a roasted snack or mixing it as flour to consume as a healthier option and more; thanks to them been high in fibre and protein.

Delhi’s mushrooming US Chickpeas food market, scheduled to grow every year, offers an extensive diversity of dishes today: varying from native ones like the ‘US Choley aur anardaney ka Shikampur’ that Executive Chef Sandeep Pande does at the JW Marriott Aerocity or the ‘Sundal’ that Chef Consultant Bakshish Dean makes to showcase an easy and tasty preparation in a masterclass. To wildly exotic like the Vietnamese ‘Asparagus & Black mushroom US chickpeas Banh Khot’ that Aakash Nakra Culinary Director Viet: Nom offers on his special menu. At Kylin in Aerocity and Saket Chef Bharat Khatri creates exceptional oriental dishes like a Wasabi Hummus and US chickpeas on the Teppanyaki. And if you are in the mood to try some excellent Middle eastern dishes then the Truffle hummus and Curried carrot Falafel is a must try at Syrah at the Hyatt Regency Delhi. At the avant-garde club lounge at The Westin Gurgaon Chef Anurudh Khanna cooks up a storm (read healthy) with his US Chickpeas salad and Chef Sheenu at the Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi airport woos his tea lounge customers with the Sundal and more. All in all, Delhi NCR restaurants are truly a flamboyant example of how an amazing versatile ingredient like the US Chickpeas can grow.

The US Chickpeas promotion is on from the 15th December 2022 until the 15th January 2023…do not miss it for the world!

A SNEAK PEEK INTO THE CHICKPEA SPECIALS AROUND DELHI NCR

Where? SYRAH AT HYATT REGENCY DELHI

Must Try: Lamb and US chickpeas Kibbeh & the Classic Harira Soup.

Where? DELHI BAKING COMPANY AT JW MARRIOTT NEW DELHI AEROCITY

Must Try: Mediterranean Poke Bowl & the choley kulchey melt.

Where? RADISSON BLU PLAZA DELHI AIRPORT

Must Try: Tempura US Chickpeas with chilli cumin & Hummus Pita PZA.

Where? KYLIN AT AEROCITY & SAKET

Must Try: Mapu US Chickpeas & US chickpeas crystal Red Dimsum.

Where? CLUB LOUNGE AT THE WESTIN GURGAON

Must Try: Cous Cous & US Chickpeas salad & the quintessential hummus.

Where? VIET: NOM, DLF CYBERHUB, GURGAON

Must Try: Asparagus & Black mushroom US chickpeas Banh Khot & US Chickpeas Falafel Banh Mi sliders.

