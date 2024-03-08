On International Women’s Day, This Airbnb Host’s Entrepreneurial Journey Will Inspire You

International Women’s Day is an occasion that transcends more than just a mere celebration, marking an occasion that this year will ‘Inspire Inclusion.’ Airbnb has always celebrated the diverse ways in which women have hosted on the platform, enabling economic opportunities, inclusivity, and entrepreneurship for hundreds across the nation.

This year, let’s embark on a journey to uncover the story of an Airbnb Host whose entrepreneurial spirit and dedication have shaped her success, making her a beacon of empowerment.

Soraya Postel, who has been a Host on Airbnb for the past 12 years, received her Airbnb account as a gift from a dear friend on her 50th birthday. She hosts the Traveller’s Terrace Oasis, a 10th floor apartment that overlooks a rain-tree garden in the heart of Mumbai. Since 2011, Soraya has hosted more than 500 guests at her home.

On her entrepreneurial journey, she shares,“Airbnb opened newly found financial and cultural avenues for me. Hosting has givenme a strong sense of personal independence and elevated my sense of self-worth. I am able to set out short term and long-term goals and plan better investments that would bring back a healthy revenue to invest into enhancing my listing. With the success I have achieved, I have now built a network of contacts around the world and know that there are endless opportunities out there to meet new people and continue fostering connections. Airbnb has also enabled me to give back to my community, financing education for a young student pursuing his bachelor’s degree.”

To women who want to pursue Hosting on Airbnb, Soraya has one piece of advice.“My one constant piece of advice is to always receive your guests whole-heartedly and graciously. I believe true hospitality lies in welcoming everyone with compassion, friendliness, and creatingapositive atmosphere with moments of happy conversation, laughter, and inviting the guest to feel part of your family. Their one experience from staying with you should be to remember the bond you’ve created with them that encourages them to eagerly await their next visit to your home. Happy Women'sDay to all of you!”

As the name of her homestay suggests, one of the best features of her home is a private terrace that overlooks a canopy of lush green trees perfect for enjoying the cityscapes with a warm cup of tea and a breath of fresh air. The apartment is well-ventilated, hygienic and boasts a queen's bed, truly giving its guests a feeling of ‘home away from home. Soraya’s is ideal for travellers looking to experience Indian customs and traditions, along with its authentic cuisine!

