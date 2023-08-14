On this Independence Day Honouring Visionary Founders & Committed Health Experts

New Delhi (India), August 14: On this 76th Independence Day, we turn our attention to the extraordinary leaders and dedicated health experts who embody the essence of progress and service. On this special day, we shine a spotlight on those who contribute to the heart and soul of our nation's growth. These leaders are the driving force behind innovative ventures, while the health experts stand as pillars of care and well-being. As we celebrate the day that marks our nation's journey, let us acknowledge the visionaries and health champions who exemplify the values we hold dear. This is a tribute not just to the past but also to those who continue to shape our present and future with their unwavering commitment.

MP Deepu and Rahul Gupta, Founders - SenioWorld

MP Deepu and Rahul Gupta, the visionary founders of SeniorWorld, are on a mission that resonates with compassion and dedication. Since the establishment of SeniorWorld in 2015, they have been relentlessly working to enhance the lives of seniors, aiming to make their everyday lives more fulfilling, secure, and engaging.

SeniorWorld has emerged as India's leading company dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of the elderly. Recognizing the unique needs of seniors, the company has introduced innovative solutions to empower them. One remarkable initiative is the creation of specially designed phones for seniors under the brand name "easyfone." These phones are tailored to suit the requirements of the elderly, ensuring ease of use, safety, and connectivity.

Moreover, SeniorWorld goes beyond technology to foster social connections and well-being among seniors. Their assisted group holiday tours offer a fantastic opportunity for seniors to explore new horizons, create cherished memories, and share enriching experiences in the company of like-minded peers. In a recent stride towards further enriching the lives of seniors, SeniorWorld introduced "SilverWings." This unique platform is not just an app; it's a community where seniors over 60 can find friends, wellness resources, and a plethora of engaging activities. This initiative exemplifies the commitment of SeniorWorld to address the holistic needs of seniors, enabling them to lead vibrant and fulfilling lives.

MP Deepu and Rahul Gupta's unwavering commitment to seniors' well-being makes SeniorWorld a beacon of hope, a catalyst for positive change, and a testament to the power of compassion and innovation. By offering practical solutions and creating a supportive community, SeniorWorld embodies its mission to empower seniors, making their golden years truly golden. As we celebrate this Independence Day, we salute these extraordinary individuals and the impactful work they continue to do.

Dr. Sonali Bassi (BDS) - Chief Consultant Surgeon at Oracare Cosmetic Dental Clinic, Gurgaon

Dr Sonali Bassi is a renowned general dental surgeon with special expertise in cosmetic dentistry. She also has an Associate Fellowship in Laser dentistry. Over the years, she has equipped herself with a lot of knowledge and skill through various courses and workshops. With a rich background of years of practice, she enjoys great popularity with her patients and runs a very successful private practice in her beautiful, modern, state-of-the-art dental clinic in DLF Gurgaon. The clinic has the most modern equipment, accompanied by a skilled and empathetic team of doctors spearheaded by Dr Sonali Bassi. Oracare Cosmetic Dental Clinic provides patients with a dental experience which is painless and comfortable. The doctors here make sure that quality care is being provided in a safe sterilised environment with a personal touch. Dr Sonali Bassi firmly believes that every patient who leaves the clinic should be happy and satisfied, and the goal remains to give the patient the best dental care. Be it ceramic dental veneers, digital smile designing, dental implants, zoom teeth whitening or painless root canals, they have it all.

Jatin Ahluwallia, Founder – Seven3Sports

Jatin Ahluwallia, the visionary mind behind Seven3Sports. In an entrepreneurial landscape dominated by fintech, edu tech, and IT, Jatin's cricket-centric venture has carved a unique space. His journey began with an imaginative move of securing the Global Mobile Rights for IPL in 2010 through his first startup, vRock Mobile, a venture he later exited in 2013. Following that success, Jatin co-founded Seven3Rockers Technologies and subsequently Seven3Sports, a homegrown sports venture dedicated to transforming India's sports development.

What started as a vision to bring the Indian Premier League experience to mobiles quickly evolved into broadcasting IPL for the subcontinental region. Their partnership with FIFA through the official broadcaster MSM even brought the 2014 FIFA World Cup to new Asian audiences. A crowning achievement was teaming up with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to launch his digital assets, including his Facebook Page, alongside various digital fan engagement initiatives.

The recently concluded NepalT20 cricket league, which attracted international cricketers and fostered new talents, has taken Seven3ports towards globalisation. Abhishek Saklani, his Co-founder and a cricket maverick, has contributed immensely with his close collaborations with sports stars and commitment to elevating broadcast production have made an international mark. Abhishek's dedication to the sports industry and his pursuit of innovation have played an integral role in the success of Seven3Sports. Jatin is the recipient of the prestigious British Chevening Program Scholarship and the chair of the Leeds University Alumni India chapter.

Dr. Shreyasi Sharma - MBBS, MD (ObGyn), DNB, Fellowship in Fetal Medicine - Founder & Director at Fetal Medicine and Genetics Centre, Gurgaon

Fetal Medicine is still in nascency when it comes to its due awareness in India. Dr Shreyasi Sharma is a prominent Fetal Medicine specialist in Delhi NCR who is working tirelessly to get this significant and impactful branch of medicine to pregnant women in India.

Dr. Shreyasi Sharma is an alumnus of the prestigious PGIMER, Chandigarh and is accredited by FMF (UK) for fetal ultrasounds. Her contributions stand out with complex procedures done for the first time in the region of Gurgaon and Faridabad, such as Intra Uterine Blood Transfusion to the fetus, fetal reduction through Laser, fetal reduction through RFA, vescico amniotic shunt procedure. She is renowned in the fraternity for her skill to handle complexities and is also loved by her patients for her empathetic behaviour. She is a recognized speaker on the subject and has numerous national and international publications.

Dr. Shreyasi Sharma is the founder of the Fetal Medicine and Genetics Centre at Gurgaon, which is a unique facility providing comprehensive maternal and fetal care. The centre utilizes best-in-class technology with high skill levels of clinicians to provide a safe treatment environment for pregnant women.

She is a certified FOGSI ultrasound trainer and runs long-term fellowships in Fetal Medicine as a way to transfer her knowledge.

Dr. Shweta Kaul Jha - MS FNB Reproductive Medicine - Director at Niramay Care Women’s Centre, Indore

Niramay, Care Women's Centre, Infertility and IVF Centre is a Level 2 certified ART IVF centre, at scheme 78 near Brilliant convention centre, Indore. The centre is headed and owned by Dr Shweta Kaul Jha, M.S.FNB REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE First BOARD CERTIFIED Reproductive Medicine specialist of MP doing focussed practice since 2008. She practised at various reputed institutions in Indore before starting her own centre in 2018. Apart from the main centre at Indore, she has been providing consultation online as well as offline by appointment at Gwalior and peripheral cities. She has vast experience in treating various complex cases of Recurrent IVF failures, poor responders, azoospermia, Resistant PCOD, Recurrent Endometriosis etc. She is academically very active and is invited at national conferences and cme s as faculty and mentor and regularly writes for chapters, articles and newsletters. She is Secretary Indore obst Gyn Society 2023-24, Executive member MP Isar and looks forward to coordinating with local bodies to spread awareness about infertility and its treatment.

Dr. Pushpvardhan Mandlecha - MS (Ortho) LHMC, Delhi, FIPO - B.J. Wadia Hospital, Mumbai, FIPO-COSS, Consultant Paediatric Orthopaedics, Indore

Little Bones Paediatric Orthopedic Clinic is a Child Orthopedics Clinic situated at Benchmark Business Park Near Satya Sai Square, Indore. The clinic is headed by renowned and experience Paediatric orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Pushpvardhan Mandlecha MBBS, MS FIPO.

Dr. Pushpvardhan Mandlecha has nearly 8 years of experience in Paediatric orthopaedics. He has gained vast clinical Experience from various prestigious institutes of India like Bombay Hospital and medical research centre, Mumbai (2015-2016), Clinical associate at Children Orthopaedic surgical services, Mumbai (2016) under Dr. Atul Bhaskar, Paediatric Orthopaedic Registrar at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for children, Mumbai (2016-2017),

At present, he is Ass. Professor and Consultant Paediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon at SAMC & PGI, Indore (2017 – present) and Director of “Little Bones“, The Paediatric orthopaedic clinic in Indore.

He is associated with various reputed hospitals of Indore like Shalby Hospital Indore, Motherhood Hospital Indore, BHRC Indore, Noble Hospital Indore etc.

His Services are also available on a weekly basis in neighbouring cities of Indore, Like Ujjain, Dewas etc.

He has very vast experience in treating various childhood orthopaedic conditions like congenital deformities ( Clubfoot, Clubhand), Bone and joint infections and their late sequel like deformity, limb length discrepancy, developmental issues like knock knees and bow legs, Neurodevelopmental issues like Cerebral plasy etc.

Academically he is active on various Orthopaedic scientific forums and is regularly involved in teaching and training medical postgraduate students and young Orthopaedic surgeons. He has many published scientific literature in various journals of international repute.

As we wrap up this special tribute, let us carry forward the indomitable spirit of these extraordinary leaders and dedicated health experts. Their stories remind us that our nation's progress is a continuous journey fueled by the determination of individuals who strive for excellence in every field. As we stand on the threshold of another year of independence, let their examples inspire us to contribute to the betterment of our society, just as they have done with unwavering dedication. In honoring their vision and commitment, we honor the very essence of our nation's aspirations.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.