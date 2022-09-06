Onam 2022 Recipe: How to Make Kerala style Pachadi

Onam is the harvest festival of God's own country, Kerala. Onam celebrations span over ten days, and the essence of the festival is reflected in its cultural activities, which include boat races, dance forms, flower décor, colourful art, rituals, traditional clothes, and the exquisite Onasadya, without which the celebration is incomplete. Onasadhya, cooked on the last day of Onam, is believed to be the most elaborate and grand meal during this festival.

With a celebration so grand, one also needs the right kitchen appliances to make festive cookingas grand. Morphy Richards offers a wide range of premium international home appliances. Their powerful Mixer Grinders are engineered for whipping up South Indian specialties with ease. Given the importance of a mixer grinder in an Indian kitchen, the Morphy Richards Supreme Pro 750 Watts 4 Jars Mixer Grinder allows users to recreate the flavours and textures of Indian masalas, giving the recipes an authentic touch. One such authentic part of every Sadhya is Pachadi, a Kerala style chutney made with cucumber, coconut spice mixture and a simple tadka. This popular Onasadhya recipe is easy to make and pairs well with any rice preparation.

Here is how to make it.

Ingredients

1 green chilly

1/4 cup grated coconut

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 cup yoghurt (beaten)

2 dried red chilies

1 cup diced cucumber

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 sprig curry leaves

Recipe

In the Morphy Richards Supreme Pro 750 Watts 4 Jar Mixer Grinder, make a fine paste of grated coconut, green chili, mustard seeds and cumin seeds.

Then take a vessel, add water, salt, and chopped Vellarika (cucumber) to it. Close the cover and leave it to cook for a few minutes. When the Vellarika is partially cooked, add the coconut paste and simmer over low heat. When it is done, set it aside to cool completely.

Once the cucumber & coconut mixture has cooled down, add the beaten yogurt to it and mix well.

Heat some coconut oil for tempering in a small pan and add the curry leaves and mustard seeds. When the mustard seeds start popping, add them to the Pachadi, stir well, and your Vellarika pachadi is ready to serve.

The Morphy Richards Supreme Pro is a must-have kitchen appliance for every Indian kitchen, thanks to its ultra-stylish finish, sharp stainless-steel blades, and anti-bacterial and anti-viral coating that safeguards the health of your family and ensures consistent quality. So, what are you waiting for? Get your Morphy Richards Supreme Pro Mixer Grinder now.

This Onam, #HarvestHappiness with Morphy Richards

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.