ONE BITE Explores Global Expansion: Eyeing Dubai as a Key Destination

ONE BITE, a fast-growing Indian family restaurant chain, is going to expand its branches on the global stage, and the main attraction place would be one of the most beautiful emirates of the UAE, Dubai. Their strategic locations including Meena Bazar Burdubai, Dubai Gold Souq Market, and near Al Ghubaiba Metro, are coming with at least five Dine-In-Models for their diverse menu, serene ambiance, and unique flavours.

ONE BITE has made a Remarkable Footprint by Covering 26 states with almost 200 plus cities with over 300+ thriving outlets running Pan India. It has also earned accolades for its commitment to empowering individuals to become their own bosses through its innovative franchise model. Now, One Bite has decided to extend its presence beyond national borders, and it’s going to start with the dynamic market of Dubai on the Global stage.

Pioneering Franchise Model

One Bite has a visionary approach to franchising and offering a lucrative business opportunity with minimum economic investment. Its franchise model eliminates the need for a professional chef, and also franchisees are exempt from royalty payments and Renewal Charges until achieving significant sales.

With 300+ thriving outlets operating under the ONE BITE banner, the brand's proven track record has been praised and given satisfactory feedback by every franchise partner. And they are receiving the profitability, with net profit percentages from 25% to 30%, depending on factors such as ownership status and location.

Investment Opportunities with One Bite

Takeaway Model: This is suitable for those who are seeking a modest entry point, ONE BITE offers a Takeaway Model with a Franchise Fee of 4.5 Lakhs + GST, requiring a total budget of 9 to 10 Lakhs.

Standalone Model: Entrepreneurs aiming for a standalone establishment can opt for this model, with a Franchise Fee of 5 Lakhs + GST, with a total budget of 12 to 14 Lakhs.

Dine-In Model: Ideal for those desiring a comprehensive dining experience, the Dine-In Model commands a Franchise Fee of 5 Lakhs + GST, with a total budget of 15 Lakhs.

Charting New Territories in Dubai

As ONE BITE has keen ambitions for International expansion, the restaurant is in regular talks with one of their Franchise Partner from Dubai for five dine-in outlets near Meena Bazar Burdubai, Dubai Gold Souq Market, Al Ghubaiba Metro locations and near more promising locations. ONE BITE is eager to introduce its delectable offerings to new audiences while upholding its core values.

For franchise inquiries and further information, interested partners are encouraged to contact ONE BITE at +91 88008 93218 or visit the official website at www.onebite.co.in.

About ONE BITE

ONE BITE is one of the fastest-growing fast-food restaurant chains in India, renowned for its diverse menu, alluring ambience, and groundbreaking franchise opportunities. With 300+ outlets nationwide, ONE BITE empowers individuals to realize their entrepreneurial dreams through its innovative franchise model, offering attractive investment options and significant returns.

For Franchise Inquiries, Please Contact:

Mukesh Patel

(Business Development Head)

8800893218

