One Day Fashion - Payal Singh Debut in Rajdeep Ranawat's latest collection

Payal Singh Shines as Showstopper in One-Day Fashion Show Extravaganza, Delhi, India

One-Day Fashion was proudly presented by Kirabhi Beauty Salon, a mesmerising event featuring an extraordinary talent who took centre stage as the showstopper. This remarkable woman, Payal Singh, a blessed mother of a beautiful daughter, stole the spotlight with her captivating presence, style, and talent, leaving the audience in amazement at the Fairlie Hotels & Resorts in Delhi on May 6th, 2023. The extravaganza showcased an exquisite collection of the latest trends and cutting-edge designs from established and emerging designers.

The one-day fashion show, curated to celebrate the fusion of art, culture, and fashion proved to be an exceptional platform for emerging talents. The runway show was the highlight of the event, featuring the latest collections by renowned designers. Attendees witnessed an array of styles, from haute couture to ready-to-wear, showcasing the latest trends in fashion. The leading showstopper Payal Singh showcased her remarkable fashion sense, elegance, and confidence as she walked the runway, captivating the hearts of fashion enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

She was the showstopper for Internationally renowned designer Rajdeep Ranawat, known for his amazing digital prints showcased a collection inspired by the heritage blue tile of the port town. With an undeniable passion for fashion and a unique flair for personal style, Payal Singh presented her versatility and innate ability to carry off diverse ensembles with grace and equanimity. Her captivating presence and Rajdeep Ranawat‘s visionary creations created an extraordinary synergy that brought the runway to life. With her remarkable poise and commanding stage presence, Payal has become a sought-after showstopper for numerous esteemed designers.

Her infectious energy and natural appeal charmed the audience, making her an instant favourite among fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders. Payal Singh’s remarkable achievement as the showstopper is a testament to her talent, dedication, and commitment to the fashion world. Her ability to effortlessly transform apparel into works of art is truly remarkable, leaving an indelible mark on the minds of those fortunate to witness her performance.

The One-Day Fashion Show attracted a diverse audience, including fashion industry professionals, influencers, media personalities, and prominent celebrities. The event showcased a curated collection of avant-garde designs, pushing the boundaries of creativity and fashion innovation. Payal Singh's remarkable performance left an indelible impression, igniting the interest of industry professionals and paving the way for a promising future in the fashion world. Her distinctive style, combined with her ability to captivate audiences, sets her apart as a rising star in the industry.

She is the co-founder of Ashutosh Infra-con & Services Pvt Ltd with her husband Ashutosh Srivastava based in Lucknow. She is a social activist who loves to work for girl child and women empowerment. She strongly believes in the principle of gender equality, believing that all individuals, regardless of their gender, should have equal rights and opportunities. She is passionate about challenging and dismantling stereotypes, and encouraging girls and women to pursue their dreams, irrespective of societal norms.

Speaking about her experience, Payal Singh expressed her gratitude and excitement, stating, "Being the showstopper at the One-Day Fashion Show was a dream come true. It was an honour to work with such talented designers and showcase their incredible creations. The energy and enthusiasm from the audience were electrifying, and I am immensely grateful for the opportunity."

The event concluded with a vote of thanks to everyone by Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit, the organisers of the One Day Fashion. Bollywood singer Jasbir Jassi gave the right mood to the finale taking the tempo of the entire show to another octave with a standing ovation from the audience. “Today, we gather to witness the convergence of talent and artistry. Our showstopper, with its mesmerising presence and impeccable style, has captivated our hearts” conveyed Prashant Chaudhary. “Payal Singh’s remarkable achievement as the showstopper is a testament to her talent, dedication, and commitment to the fashion world,” said Swati Dixit. We extend our deepest appreciation to her extraordinary talent for bringing our fashion dreams to life. This moment will forever be etched in our memories as a testament to their brilliance”. She added.

The show was powered by Pulse Events India, supported by Makeup Diaries, and exclusively brand partnered with CVD Diamond Jewel. The event brought Indian designers to showcase their latest collection for the huge wedding industry. The show was one of its kind on the ground of Delhi as it features 9 Internationally acclaimed Indian designers, 40 backstages, 9 stylists, 40 models, 50 make-up artists, and hairstylists. One-Day Fashion Show is committed to providing a platform for emerging talents in the fashion industry. Through its meticulously curated events, it aims to celebrate creativity, diversity, and innovation in the world of fashion. The organisation prides itself on identifying and nurturing promising individuals, like Payal Singh, who have the potential to make a significant impact in the industry. www.onedayfashion.in

