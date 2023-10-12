One Day Fashion Purnima Padmasna show stopped in Grand Finale by Anjalee Arjun Kapoors

● One-Day Fashion proudly presented by Forever India Events both the Directors Srishti Sehgal and Sanjay Berry who took call for making it a mesmerising and beautifully curated and conceptulised event for B-Town, featuring Purnima Padmasna who took centerstage as the showstopper for the Ace designer duo Anjalee and Arjun Kapoor.

● Purnima Padmasna was the showstopper for Internationally renowned designer Anjalee and Arjun Kapoor. who are known for their amazing digital prints.

● She is a blessed mother of 2 beautiful daughters and a Corporate banker who loves to work for Old age homes and women empowerment.

● Her captivating presence as showstopper in Anjalee and Arjun Kapoor. latest visionary collection ‘Jewels Amore’ created an extraordinary synergy that brought the runway to a new life in the Gala Grand Finale.

● The organiser Swati Dixit and Prashant Chaudhary conveyed “ Purnima Padmasna remarkable achievement as the showstopper is a testament to her talent, dedication, and commitment to the fashion world”.

● Purnima Padmasna has a dream since her childhood where she has always wanted to empower women by advocating for their rights, amplifying their voices, and her working ability towards creating a more inclusive and equitable society.

Purnima Padmasna Shines as Showstopper in One-Day Fashion Show Extravaganza

● The event brought together fashion enthusiasts, designers, buyers, jewellers, makeup brands, and E-Vehicles brands along with industry professionals for a day filled with creativity, style, and fashion inspiration.

“Fashion is an art, and the runway is the canvas”. To showcase the most talented and emerging designers from around the world, Forever India Events successfully presented a “One-Day Fashion” show powered by Apna Home and Asmita Foundation and supported by Runway Fashion Management, in association with the World University of Design as our exclusive Knowledge brand partner and supported by UK international as official Makeup and hair partner on 6th October at Fairlie Hotels & Resorts in Chattarpur New Delhi. The event brought Top Indian designers to showcase their latest collection with Gold jewellery exclusively designed by Multani Jewellers for the upcoming wedding season and makeup brands of the industry. The show was one of its kind on the ground as it featured the best fashion content in B town.

● Where in the show features 12 National and Internationally acclaimed Indian designers along with an extremely talented team of 60 backstage experts, 12 stylists, 40 top models, 50 make-up artists, and hairstylists and top fashion influencers with the top of perfect team of photographers and cinematographers to capture this amazing show along with various PR agencies

The runway show was the highlight of the event, featuring the latest collections by renowned designers. Attendees witnessed an array of styles, from haute couture to ready-to-wear, showcasing the latest trends in fashion. Every creature has colorful Sarees, and Deeva sarees - an Ankush Barjata collection has an electromagnetic field that surrounds the body. She pointed out how we don’t always see the colours but we always feel them. Like, red is confident, pink is romantic, violet is smart and evolved, a happy optimist is a bright yellow and a person who sucked up all your energy is probably some muddy and dense colour.

The event features our stylish Show opener and showstopper- Purnima Padmasana opened show for Deeva sarees - an Ankush Barjata collections and walked as show stopper for Anjalee and Arjun Kapoor in the grand finale where the make up and hair for her was done by renowned celebrity makeup artist Nisha jain in association with brand Hierarchy know for their hairstyling, where in Aayushi Jain walked for Rina Dhaka, Payal Singh walked for Designer Mumtaz Khan along with Actor Rajneesh Duggal, Neha Jaiswal walked for Prersxa by Reishna Mukherjee, Swarnima Srivastava walked for Shahid Afridi, Nandini Gupta walked for Seema Kashyap and Shanthi Priya walked for Ekta Akhouri and Actor Sahib Singh walked for Dr. Kappil Kishor. and Payal Singh walked for Pallavi Jaipur, Anuja Deshmukh walked for Varija Bajaj and Shalini Bhatia walked for James Ferreira.

"Jewels Amore" by Anjalee And Arjun Kapoor is a mesmerizing collection that marries exquisite jewelled embroidery, Swarovski elements, opulent gemstones, and impeccable craftmanship, resulting in a symphony of luxury and style that resonate with timeless elegance and beauty. - This would be the collection Note that would go everywhere

"We are thrilled with the success of One Day Fashion and are proud to have showcased the latest trends in fashion," conveyed Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit, Founders of One Day Fashion. Where Pranav Hamal the Show director said “This event was a celebration of creativity and inspiration, and we are grateful for the support of fashion enthusiasts, designers, and industry professionals who attended the event” they added. It was a huge success, with fashion attendees praising the creativity, style, and organisation of the event. For more information and updates on upcoming events, follow One Day Fashion on social media platforms. www.onedayfashion.in

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!