One Day Fashion - Swarnima Srivastava (Payal) Debut in Shahid Afridi's collections

· One-Day Fashion, proudly presented by Forever India Events, was a mesmerizing spectacle that showcased Swarnima Srivastava, taking CenterStage as the showstopper.

· Designer Shahid Afridi is known for his exquisite Western wear, and Swarnima Srivastava stole the show as his showstopper.

· Besides being a mother to a son, she is also the Co-Founder and CEO of eStatus Genuine Infra Pvt Ltd. Her passion lies in working towards the empowerment of girls and women, making her not just a CEO but also a motivational speaker, poet, and writer.

· She was a wonder to see in Shahid Afridi's latest collection, with her charismatic presence.

· Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit praised Swarnima Srivastava's brilliant performance as the show-stopper, emphasizing her talent and dedication.

· Swarnima Srivastava harbored a dream since childhood, one that has always centered around empowering women, advocating for their rights, amplifying their voices, and working relentlessly to create a more inclusive and equitable society.

Swarnima Srivastava Shines as the Showstopper in the One-Day Fashion Show Extravaganza, Delhi, India.

One-Day Fashion, presented with pride by Forever India Events, featured an extraordinary talent who effortlessly stole the spotlight as the showstopper. Swarnima Srivastava left an indelible mark while opening the show for Label The Front Row by Seema Kashyap, alongside Nandini Gupta, Miss India World 2023. Swarnima's lifestyle, talent, and presence left the audience spellbound at the Fairlie Hotels & Resorts in Delhi on October 6th, 2023. The extravaganza proudly showcased an exquisite collection of the latest trends and cutting-edge designs from both established and emerging designers.

This one-day fashion extravaganza was curated to celebrate the fusion of art, culture, and fashion, providing an exceptional platform for emerging talents. The runway show, featuring the latest collections by renowned designers, served as the event's highlight. In keeping with current fashion trends, attendees were treated to a variety of styles from haute couture to ready-to-wear. Leading the charge, Swarnima Srivastava showcased not just her impeccable fashion sense but also her elegance and unwavering confidence as she graced the runway, winning the hearts of fashion enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

Her infectious energy and innate charisma charmed the audience, making her an instant favorite among fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders. Swarnima Srivastava's remarkable achievement as the showstopper underscores her talent, dedication, and commitment to the fashion world. Her ability to effortlessly transform apparel into works of art is truly exceptional, leaving an indelible mark on the minds of those fortunate enough to witness her performance.

The One-Day Fashion Show attracted a diverse audience, including fashion industry professionals, influencers, media personalities, and prominent celebrities. The event showcased a carefully curated collection of avant-garde designs, pushing the boundaries of creativity and fashion innovation. Swarnima Srivastava's remarkable performance left an indelible impression, igniting the interest of industry professionals and paving the way for a promising future in the fashion world. Her unique style, coupled with her captivating ability to engage audiences, sets her apart as a rising star in the industry.

Speaking on her experience, Swarnima Srivastava expressed her gratitude and excitement, mentioning Nisha Makeovers, who worked their magic on her, saying, “Being the showstopper at the One-Day Fashion Show was a dream come true. It was an honor to collaborate with such talented designers and showcase their incredible creations. The energy and enthusiasm from the audience were electrifying, and I am immensely grateful for the opportunity.”

The event reached its conclusion with heartfelt thanks extended to all by Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit, the organizers of the One Day Fashion. Bollywood Actor Rajneesh Duggal set the perfect mood for designer Mumtaz Khan's prime-time show, elevating the entire event with a standing ovation from the audience.

"Today, we gather to witness the convergence of talent and artistry. Our showstopper, with her mesmerizing presence and impeccable style, has captured our hearts," conveyed Prashant Chaudhary. "Swarnima Srivastava's remarkable achievement as the showstopper is a testament to her talent, dedication, and commitment to the fashion world. We extend our deepest appreciation to her extraordinary talent for bringing our fashion dreams to life. This moment will forever be etched in our memories as a testament to her brilliance.” She added.

The show was skillfully presented by Forever India and garnered additional support from Runway Fashion Management and the UK International Makeup Academy. This exquisite event provided a platform for renowned Indian designers to showcase their latest collections, primarily targeting the thriving wedding industry. The show in Delhi was truly one-of-a-kind, featuring the participation of 12 nationally and internationally acclaimed Indian designers, 40 backstage teams, 9 stylists, 40 models, and an impressive lineup of 50 makeup artists and hairstylists. The One-Day Fashion Show is unwavering in its commitment to nurturing emerging talents within the fashion industry. Through meticulously curated events, it strives to celebrate the realms of creativity, diversity, and innovation that define the fashion world. The organization takes immense pride in its ability to identify and nurture promising individuals, exemplified by the trailblazing journey of Swarnima Srivastava.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

